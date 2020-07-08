RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 Toppers list: Sameer Kumar Chorediya tops exam with 99% marks; 1,68,235 students pass with first division

The Rajasthan Board 12th Science 2020 topper scored 495 out of 500 in the state board examination

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 Toppers list | Sameer Kumar Chorediya of Navjeevan ACA Sr Secondary School in Sikar topped the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 12 Science examination 2020, scoring 495 (99 percent) out of 500 in the Class 12 Science examination.

As per the marks available online, Chorediya scored 100 in Chemistry and Mathematics and 99 in Physics. He scored 98 in Hindi and English.

Earlier, several reports had said that a student named Yash Sharma had topped the exam scoring 95.60 percent marks in the Class 12 Science examination, however, it turned out to be false.

Last year, Puneet ​Maheshwari had topped the Class 12 exam from the Science stream with 495 marks out of 500.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their score on its official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Click here for LATEST UPDATES on Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination results

As per result statistics released by the Rajasthan board, of the 2,29,226 students had appeared for the science papers this year, 91.96 percent cleared it.

Girls once again reported better results with 94.60 clearing the examination as against 90.61 percent boys passing the exam. As per the result statistics, released by the board, a total of 52,536 girls had appeared in the Science stream papers whereas the number of boys students was nearly three times that at 1,54,690.

The board also said that 1,68,235 cleared the exam with 1st division, while 44,577 got 2nd division and 270 students cleared with 3rd division. The board also said that 4,396 managed to just pass the science group examination.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for the Science stream board exam stood at 92.88 percent with 2,39,367 students passing the exam. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 95.86 percent while boys scored a pass percentage of 91.59 percent.

Check RBSE 12th Result 2020 online:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Select the link for the RBSE 12th result 2020

Step 3: Select the stream and enter the roll number

Step 4: Click the submit button and take a printout of the marks for future reference

Over the last few years, the Rajasthan Board has released the results of the Science and Commerce board exams together, but this year they will be declared separately. Reports said that this year, the Commerce stream results can be expected next and the Arts' stream after that.