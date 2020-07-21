RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 declared: Rajasthan board releases scores on official site; how to check via SMS
It has been observed during previous state board exam results, the official sites become unresponsive or slow due to the heavy surge in traffic.
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: The Rajasthan board has announced the results of Arts exams today (Tuesday, 21 July) at 3.15 pm.
Students can check their results on RBSE's official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.inand rajresults.nic.in.
Follow LIVE Updates on RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020
However, it has been observed during previous state board exam results, the official sites become unresponsive or slow due to the heavy surge in traffic.
To ease this problem, there are several alternative ways available to check results.
Check RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020 via SMS:
Students can obtain RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 through SMS by typing: RJ12A<Space>ROLL NUMBER and sending it to 5676750/56263.
Similarly, students can also type:
RAJ12H <space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.
Check RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020 on third-party websites
Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Students can also check their result by submitting their details in the Firstpost widget below:
This year, Rajasthan Class 12 board examinations for all streams were scheduled to be conducted in March, but some papers were cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The RBSE released the results of its Class 12 Science exams on 10 July. As per the Rajasthan board, of the 2,29,226 students had appeared for the Science papers this year, 91.96 percent cleared it.
While, the results for Commerce stream were released on 13 July. A total of 34,079 students passed from the Commerce stream this year, recording 94.49 passing percentage.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED: 94.49% clear Class 12 commerce exams, girls outshine boys yet again
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED: Girls outperformed the boys in yet another examination, with 97.36 percent clearing the examination compared to 93.68 percent.
RBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED Updates: 97.36% of girls, 93.68% of boys clear commerce exams; no merit list, says board
RBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: This year also, girls have outperformed boys by scoring 97.36 percent, while boys have obtained 93.68%. in the Rajasthan Class 12 Commerce exams.
RBSE Rajasthan board 12th Science Result 2020 declared on rajresults.nic.in; here's how to check score
Science stream students can visit official website rajresults.nic.in to check their RBSE Rajasthan 12th result