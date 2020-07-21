RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 declared: Rajasthan board releases scores on official site; how to check via SMS

It has been observed during previous state board exam results, the official sites become unresponsive or slow due to the heavy surge in traffic.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: The Rajasthan board has announced the results of Arts exams today (Tuesday, 21 July) at 3.15 pm.

Students can check their results on RBSE's official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.inand rajresults.nic.in.

However, it has been observed during previous state board exam results, the official sites become unresponsive or slow due to the heavy surge in traffic.

To ease this problem, there are several alternative ways available to check results.

Check RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020 via SMS:

Students can obtain RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 through SMS by typing: RJ12A<Space>ROLL NUMBER and sending it to 5676750/56263.

Similarly, students can also type:

RAJ12H <space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Check RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020 on third-party websites

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

