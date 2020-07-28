RBSE 10th Result 2020 DECLARED: Rajasthan Board announces results for matric exams; check via SMS, mobile app

RBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: Students can also check the results through mobile-based applications available on the Google Play Store, like RBSE Result 2020

RBSE 10th Result 2020| The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) announced the results of Class 10 exams today (Tuesday, 28 July). Students can check their scores on the board's official websites — rajresults.nic.in.

Students can check their results via SMS by typing: RESULT RAJ10 ROLL NUMBER - and sending it to 56263.

Students can also check the results through mobile-based applications available on the Google Play Store, like RBSE Result 2020. Students have to pre-register their roll number on these mobile apps.

Steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:

Step 1: Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'RBSE 10th class results'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

In case the website becomes extremely slow or fails to load due to heavy traffic, students can check the following alternative platforms for results: www.examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Students can also check their result at Firstpost by entering their details in the widget given below:

This year, over eight lakh students have appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams.

The board exams were scheduled between 12 and 24 March. However, all the papers of RBSE Class 10 could not be conducted as per schedule due to the lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining papers of Rajasthan Class 10 including vocational subjects -- Information Technology, and Electronics and Hardware and Mathematics were later held on 29 and 30 June.