RBSE 10th Result 2020 DECLARED at rajresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: Overall passing rate improves by 1% from 2019; 80.63% clear Class 10 exams
RBSE 10th Result 2020 DECLARED at rajresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: Students can check the results through mobile-based applications available on the Google Play Store, like RBSE Result 2020.
Highlights
Steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:
Step 1: Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'RBSE 10th class results'
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Girls outperform boys in RBSE Class 10 exams
This year, girls recorded better results with 81.41 percent clearing the RBSE Class 10 exams, whereas 79.99 percent boys passed the exam.
80.63% students pass in RBSE Class 10 exams
Of the total 11 lakh students who appeared in the RBSE Class 10 exams this year, 80.63 percent cleared the board exams.
RBSE Class 10 results declared
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, has announced the Class 10 results.
Third-party websites to check RBSE Class 10 scores
Due to heavy traffic on the official websites, students might be unable to check their scores as the site might become unresponsive or slow. In such case, students are advised not to fret and check their scores on alternative websites such as examresults.net.in and results.gov.in.
No toppers list for RBSE Class 10 results this year
The Rajasthan board will not release the toppers or merit list for the RBSE Class 10 exams this year. The board is expected to announce the scores shortly.
RBSE Class 10 results to be released soon
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will announce the results of Class 10 exams in few minutes. Once available, students can check their scores on board’s official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Alternative websites to check RBSE Class 10 results:
In case the website becomes extremely slow or fails to load due to heavy traffic, students can check the following alternative platforms for results: www.examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
Passing criteria in RBSE Class 10 exams:
The minimum marks required to pass the RBSE Class 10 exam is 33 percent in each subject. This means, a candidate will have to score 33 percent in all six subjects — Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.
Toppers list from RBSE Class 10 2019 exam:
1. Hitesh Kumar Sharma - 99.33%
2. Kaushal Kumar - 99.17%
3. Komal - 98.83%
4. Kaustubh Agrawal - 98.50%
5. Shaheen Afroz - 98.50%
Girls outscored boys in RBSE Class 10 2019 exams
Last year, girls recorded a marginally better results with 80.35 percent clearing the RBSE Class 10 exams, whereas 79.45 percent boys passed the exam.
Hall tickets must be kept ready
Students are advised to keep their admit card ready with them as the Rajasthan board will declare the results of Class exams shortly. The roll number mentioned in the admit card has to be entered in the login page.
Steps to check RBSE Class 10 results on indiaresults.com:
Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com.
Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of the states.
Step 3: Look for the link for the RBSE Class 10 results.
Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.
How to check RBSE Class 10 scores on app?
Students can also check the results through mobile-based applications available on the Google Play Store, like RBSE Result 2020. Students have to pre-register their roll number on these mobile apps.
RBSE Class 10 results to be out soon
In another 45 minutes, the Rajasthan board will declare the results of Class 10 exams. The results will be available on the official websites at 4 pm.
Admission to intermediate courses will be held next
After the RBSE Class 10 results are announced, the admission process for intermediate courses will begin soon. This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, admission process may be held online.
Performance of Class 10 students in previous years
Last year, the RBSE board had declared the results of Class 10 exams on 3 June. The pass percentage was 79.85. In 2018, the board had registered 79.86 percent.
Students may apply for verification of marks
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) may allow students to verify scores in case they are not satisfied with the marks they have secured in the RBSE Class 10 exams.
Details regarding this will be notified by the board after declaration of results.
Steps to check RBSE Class 10 results on examresults.net:
Step 1: Visit the website : examresults.net.
Step 2: Select the state board, in this case, Rajasthan.
Step 3: Look for the result link that says ‘Rajasthan Board SSE Exam’ or click click here to access it directly.
Step 4: Fill in your roll no and ‘Submit’
Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.
RBSE promoted Class 9 and Class 11 students without exams
Previously, the Rajasthan board had promoted students of Class 9 and Class 11 to next class on the basis of their performance in three unit tests, half-yearly examination, co-curricular activities, and all-round performance during the academic year.
The board has provided one time relaxation for promotion of students to next grade in light of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.
Alternative ways to check RBSE Class 10 results
As observed in previous state board results, the official websites become slow or unresponsive due to heavy traffic when the results are announced. In such scenario, students can visit third-party websites to check their RBSE Class 10 scores on www.examresults.net.in and results.gov.in.
Steps to check Class 10 results via SMS
Students can check their RBSE Class 10 exam results via SMS by typing: RESULT RAJ10 ROLL NUMBER - and sending it to 56263.
Where to check RBSE Class 10 results?
Once declared, the results will be available on the board's official websites — rajresults.nic.in. As an alternative, students can also check their results online by logging at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE 10th Result 2020 DECLARED at rajresults.nic.in LATEST Updates | Students can check the results through mobile-based applications available on the Google Play Store, like RBSE Result 2020.
Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara announced the results of over 11.79 lakh students on Tuesday.
In another 30 minutes, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will announce the Class 10 results on the official websites.
Rajasthan board will declare Class 10 results at around 4 pm on Tuesday. Students should be ready with their credentials for checking their scores.
Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra may announce the results of Class 10 exams on Tuesday. Scores will be available at rajresults.nic.in.
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will declare the results of Class 10 exams today (Tuesday, 28 July).
Once declared, the results will be available on the board's official websites — rajresults.nic.in. As an alternative, students can also check their results online by logging at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
This year, more than eight lakh students have appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams.
Steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:
Step 1: Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'RBSE 10th class results'
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Passing criteria:
The minimum marks required to pass the RBSE Class 10 exam is 33 percent in each subject. This means, a candidate will have to score 33 percent in all six subjects — Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.
The board exams which were scheduled between 12 March and 24 March. All the papers of RBSE Class 10th could not be conducted as per schedule due to the lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
The remaining papers of Rajasthan Class 10 including vocational subjects — Information Technology, and Electronics and Hardware and Mathematics were later held on 29 and 30 June.
Earlier this month, the Rajasthan board had announced the results of Class 12 exams for all the streams. The overall pass percentage of Science, Commerce and Arts stood at 91.96 percent, 94.49 percent and 90.7 percent, respectively.
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
