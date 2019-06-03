RBSE 10th Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Overall pass percentage at 79.85; Sikar, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu are best-performing districts

Rajasthan Board RBSE or BSER Class 10th Exam Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The Class 10 board exam results will be declared by RBSE or the Rajasthan board by 4 pm today. Students can check the official websites for their scores.
This year, 11.2 lakh students registered for the RBSE Class 10 exams. As a large number of students will be trying to access their scores, the official website might crash or become unresponsive. In such a case, students can visit alternative websites to check their RBSE Class 10 results while the glitch in the official website is being fixed.
Students can check examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) is expected to declare the results of Class 10 board examination results today (Monday, 3 June), reports said. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the RBSE Class 10 examinations, can check their scores on RBSE official website— rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Steps to check RBSE Class 10 result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Class 10 result' link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your roll number as per your admit card and click 'Submit'
Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your result and take a printout of the same
Since many students will be checking their scores on the official website on the result day, chances are that the portal might run slow or even become unresponsive. In such a case, students are advised to check their results through alternative websites, such as: rajresults.nic.in and examresults.net/rajasthan.
SMS service:
Likewise, candidates can also access their scores via SMS service provided by the Rajasthan board. To receive RBSE Class 10 results on your mobile phones, type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.
This year, a total of 11,22,651 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams. In 2018, 79.86 percent candidates had cleared the Class 10 exam, the results of which were declared on 10 June. The pass percentage among regular students was 80.13 percent while, for private students, the figure was at 14.55 percent.
Best and worst performing districts
Sikar, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu are the best performing districts, with overall pass percentages over 85.
Kota, Udaipur, Dholpur registered the lowest pass percentages of around 72 percent.
RBSE Class 10 result declared: Girls outfperform boys with pass percentage of 80.35
79.85 percent students have passed in RBSE 10th board exam. Pass percentage for boys is 79.45 per cent and for girls is 80.35 per cent.
Rajasthan board introduces measures to check malpractices during exams
The Rajasthan board or RBSE will declare the Class 10 results today at 4 pm, on its official website. This year, the board made security arrangements to curb incidents of cheating and other malpractices during the state board exam. Reportedly, at least 300 "sensitive and very sensitive" examination centres were provided with CCTV surveillance.
16:39 (IST)
Students can check result on Firstpost
To check results, students can also log on to Firstpost, enter their roll number and choose Class 10 in the relevant dropdown and click on 'See Your Result'
17:14 (IST)
Best and worst performing districts
Sikar, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu are the best performing districts, with overall pass percentages over 85.
Kota, Udaipur, Dholpur registered the lowest pass percentages of around 72 percent.
17:12 (IST)
Subject-wise highest and lowest pass percentages
The highest pass percentages have been for the subjects of Gujarati, Mic Irr Tech (AG) and Beauty and Wellness at 99.31, 98.14 and 97.97 percent respectively.
The lowest pass percentages were in Healthcare, IT&ITES and Retail at 77.73, 77.66, 73.39 percent respectively.
17:09 (IST)
In nine subjects, highest marks scored are 100
Students have scored the maximum marks of 100 in nine subjects. these subjects include Hindi, English, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit, Urdu, Mathematics, Punjabi and Beauty and Wellness.
16:30 (IST)
Check alternative websites in case official RBSE result websites are irresponsive
Almost 11 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 10 examination. Students checking their results now may render the official RBSe result website irresponsive. Here are alternative websites where scores are available.
16:25 (IST)
RBSE 10th Praveshika result declared
61.01 percent students have passed in the RBSE 10th Praveshika exam. Pass percentage for boys is 61.52 percent and for girls is 60.55 percent.
16:10 (IST)
RBSE Class 10 result declared: Girls outfperform boys with pass percentage of 80.35
79.85 percent students have passed in RBSE 10th board exam. Pass percentage for boys is 79.45 per cent and for girls is 80.35 per cent.
16:01 (IST)
RBSE Class 10 result declared
15:58 (IST)
Pass percentage of girls was 79.95 last year
In 2018, the pass percentage for girls was 79.95. The same figure stood at 79.79 percent for boys.
15:49 (IST)
How to get the Class 10 marksheet?
A printout of the result page will act a provisional marksheet for students who appeared for the Class 10 examination. This can be used during further admission processes. Students can later collect the original marksheets from their respective schools.
15:36 (IST)
RBSE Class 10th result awaited - Previous years' pass percentages
2018: 79.86%
2017: 78.96%
2016: 75.89%
15:27 (IST)
Check RBSE Class 10 result through mobile application
Download the 'RBSE Result 2019' mobile app by KSK Studio from Google Play Store. On the homepage, select the 'Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019' icon. Enter your roll number and click on 'Submit'. Results will appear on your mobile phone screen.
15:23 (IST)
How to get RBSE 10th Result 2019 via SMS
Class 10 students can check their results via SMS. The students can type RESULT(space)RAJ10(space)ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. The result will be sent in your message inbox.
14:59 (IST)
