RBSE Result 2019 Declared: 79.85% students clear Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams; girls outshine boys with 80.35% passing percentage

RBSE Result 2019 Declared| Nearly 80 percent students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) examination passed, reports said. The Rajasthan Board announced the RBSE Class 10 board examination results today on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

This year, the pass percentage recorded for RBSE Class 10 exam was 79.85 percent, reported NDTV. The overall pass percentage for boys is 79.45 per cent whereas for girls, it is 80.35 per cent.

As many as 11.2 lakh students registered for RBSE Class 10 exams 2019.

In 2018, pass percentage was recorded at 79.86 percent. Out of which the overall pass percentage of girls stood at 79.95 percent while for boys was 79.79 percent.

As many as 10,58,018 students appeared for the examinations that year that was conducted from 7 March to 4 April.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 result link on the homepage

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number as per your admit card and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it.

Students can also check their results through alternative websites like: rajresults.nic.in and examresults.net/rajasthan. If students fail to access their RBSE Class 10 scores via websites, they can avail SMS service. To receive RBSE Class 10 results on your mobile phones, type -RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263.