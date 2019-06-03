RBSE Result 2019 Date: Alternative ways to check Rajasthan Class 10 results if official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in is down

RBSE Result 2019 Date| The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Class 10 board examination results today (3 June) on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

This year, 11.2 lakh students registered for the RBSE Class 10 exams. As a large number of students will be trying to access their scores, the official website might crash or become unresponsive. In such as case, students can visit alternative websites to check their RBSE Class 10 results while the glitch in the official website is being fixed.

Alternative websites:

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 result 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Visit the website : examresults.net

Step 2: Select the state board, in this case Rajasthan

Step 3: Look for the result link that says ‘BSER Class 10th results 2019’

Step 4: Fill in your roll no. and ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of the states or type the URL rajasthan.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter.

Step 3: Look for the link for the RBSE Class 10 results.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 result 2019 on rajresults.nic.in:

Step 1: Go to the website: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for Class 10 result 2019.

Step 3: Log-in by entering your roll no as per your admit card and hit ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Download your result and take a print out of it.

RBSE Class 10 Results on SMS

If students fail to access their RBSE Class 10 scores via websites, they can avail SMS service. To receive RBSE Class 10 results on your mobile phones, type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER and Send it to 56263.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​