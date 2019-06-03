RBSE Result 2019 declared: Rajasthan board announces Class 10 results; check your scores here

RBSE Result 2019 declared | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 10 board exam today (3 June) on the board's official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, 11,22,651 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams. In 2018, 79.86 percent candidates had cleared the Class 10 board exams, the results of which were declared on 10 June. The pass percentage among regular students was 80.13 percent and that of private students was 14.55 percent.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 10 results on the homepage

Step 3: On the new login page, enter your roll number as mentioned in your admit card and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears on your screen, download them and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also check their Rajasthan Class 10 scores on Firstpost by entering their details below:

Students can check their results on alternative websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net/rajasthan. Similarly, candidates can also get their scores using the Rajasthan board's SMS service. To receive their RBSE Class 10 results on their mobile phones, students need to type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​