Ratan Tata posts throwback photo with Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash; internet users left amazed

Calling Slash “a very polite rockstar”, Tata wrote that he met the guitarist when he visited Galpin Jaguar in California’s Van Nuys. He wrote that he “was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N’ Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR.”

A new post shared by Ratan Tata which features him with Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, has sent social media users into a tizzy. The throwback picture, which was shared on Instagram today, 14 January, went viral in a matter of hours.

View the picture here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYswQXaoW4n/?

Saul Hudson, popularly known as Slash, is most famous for as the lead guitarist of rock band Guns N’ Roses.

The two icons then posed together, Tata looking dapper in a suit and Slash in an edgy, all-black outfit.

The picture went viral on social media with over 7.4 lakh likes till date. Several people expressed their awe at the photo, including actor Ranveer Singh. The 83 star commented that the photo was “too cool.”

Several social media users reacted with heart and fire emoticons. Others praised the photo and commented that "two rock stars of this millennia" are in the same frame.

This is not the first time a post by Ratan Tata has gone viral. Recently, a video of the industrialist celebrating his 84th birthday in a simple manner went viral on social media.

The clip featured the industrialist celebrating his birthday with his protégé and Tata employee Shantanu Naidu. The clip featured Tata celebrating his birthday by blowing a candle put on a cupcake. Naidu later feeds the cupcake to the industrialist. The video garnered thousands of likes on social media, with many praising Tata’s humble demeanour.

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata and Sons is also active on social media and often shares pictures that break the internet.

Last year, the 84-year-old industrialist had posted a picture of a Tata employee who was sharing an umbrella with a stray dog in the rain. The image went viral on the internet.

What are your views on the photo of Ratan Tata and Slash?

