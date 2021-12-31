Watch | How Ratan Tata celebrated his 84th birthday, see viral video here

The clip was initially shared by Vaibhav Bhoir, Business Development Manager at Tata Motor Finance, on his LinkedIn account

Industrialist Ratan Tata recently turned 84 on 28 December this year. Since then, wishes have been pouring in for the business tycoon.

A video of Tata celebrating his birthday with Shantanu Naidu, a Tata employee, has gone viral on social media. The clip was initially shared by Vaibhav Bhoir, Business Development Manager at Tata Motor Finance, on his LinkedIn account. The clip was also re-shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on Twitter.

In the 30-second video, Ratan Tata can be seen sitting with Naidu with a cupcake and a candle in front of them. Tata blows out the candles and then starts chatting with Naidu. The video ends with the young man feeding Tata a piece of the cupcake.

Watch the viral video here:

The clip has been viewed over 13 lakh times on LinkedIn, garnering tons of positive reactions from social media users. Many people praised Tata for simplicity, while others were in awe of the tycoon’s no-frills birthday celebrations.

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has long been a mentor to Naidu. The young Tata employee first received an invitation from the industrialist after his name appeared in the company’s newsletter for founding Motorpaws, an organisation that made glow-in-the-dark collars for stray dogs. As per an Economic Times report, the Tata and Naidu bonded over their common interests and have shared a special mentor-protégé bond ever since.

Ratan Tata has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan in the year 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. The industrialist’s tenure as Chairman of the Tata Group saw the business conglomerate expand into a global firm through acquiring companies such as Jaguar Land Rover, Tetley and Corus.

The 84-year-old is the first Indian to pilot an F-16 Falcon, achieving this feat in the year 2007. He also boasts of an enviable collection of cars including a Jaguar F-Type, Jaguar XF-R, Maserati Quattroporte and Mercedes Benz S-Class.

He started his first job in Tata Industries in 1961, where his responsibilities included managing the blast furnaces and shovelling limestone.

Tata has BArch degree from Cornell University and has also completed Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program in 1975.