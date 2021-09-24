The photo showed a man holding a black umbrella while a dog sat close to him. The image showed a Starbucks cafe behind the man as he waited for the rain to subside.

While heavy rains continue to make an appearance in Mumbai, the photo of an employee of Taj Mahal Palace, a part of the Tata Group, was seen sharing an umbrella with a stray dog in the rain. The picture has gone viral on social media, even gaining the attention of the Tata Group's Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who shared the picture on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Tata captioned the photo, saying that it showed a “heart-warming moment captured in the busy bustle of Mumbai”. The 83-year-old industrialist added that for stray animals, such gestures go a long way.

The picture has received over one million likes on Instagram. Several people praised the employee for his initiative. Content creator Scherezade Shroff reportedly said that the dog was known as “Speedy” by the employees of the hotel.

Tata’s love for dogs is well known, with Bombay House, the global headquarters of the Tata Group, even having a special kennel for stray dogs. The industrialist even has favourites among the strays that roam the kennel, and has often talked about them on social media. One of Tata’s favourites is a pooch called Goa, whom he has affectionately referred to as his “office companion”.

This is not the first photo of people showing kindness to stray dogs that has gone viral on the Internet in the past few days. Recently, the image of a policeman giving shelter to stray dogs under his umbrella during heavy rainfall went viral.

The image was clicked in Kolkata by photographer Sayan Chakraborty and soon won hearts online, even being shared by Kolkata Police on their official Facebook account. The constable in the photo was identified as Tarun Kumar Mandal, who is in charge of the city’s East Traffic Guard.