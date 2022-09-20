Rape clips of minor girls on Twitter selling for Rs 20 on other sites; Delhi women's body summons management

New Delhi: Twitter and Delhi Police have been issued summons by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) over the availability of child pornography videos on the microblogging website.

DCW has given time till 26 September to Twitter and the Delhi Police to respond to the summonses.

“The Chandigarh University incident set me thinking and I asked my team to investigate. We found videos of minor girls on Twitter in which they were seen being raped. Some of the platforms were even selling these videos for Rs 20 to Rs 30. This is horrific,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal told reporters.

Maliwal further asked Twitter how such videos are existing on the site and also asked the microblogging site about its policies for checking such content.

Maliwal has asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR to identify those involved in filming and uploading such videos as well as the victims and the accused.

Must Read: Mohali MMS scandal: Not one but two vulgar clips of hostel girls exist, says lawyer of accused

Massive protests rocked the campus of Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali on Saturday night over allegations that objectionable videos of several women students were recorded by a hosteller.

Punjab Police has constituted a three-member all-women special investigation team under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo to probe the Mohali MMS scandal.

Don’t Miss: Protests in Chandigarh University as videos of girl students bathing in hostel bathroom, shot by friend, go viral

On Monday, the lawyer of the accused in the Chandigarh University MMS scandal revealed that not one but two vulgar videos of girls had come to light.

The revelations came a day after the vice chancellor of the varsity had said that there was only one video which was shot by the accused and sent to her alleged boyfriend.

Chandigarh University has announced “non-teaching days” till 24 September and has also suspended two wardens for negligence.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.