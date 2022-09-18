Protests in Chandigarh University as videos of girl students bathing in hostel bathroom, shot by friend, go viral

Agitating students of the university located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh alleged that a female student filmed MMS clips and shared it with another university student who later allegedly uploaded the video on the internet

New Delhi: Massive protests were being carried out at Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali after the alleged leaking of objectionable videos of girls’ hostel online. The clips showing several women students taking bath was uploaded by a youth in Shimla student on social media.

Agitating students of the university located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh alleged that a female student filmed MMS clips and shared it with another university student who later allegedly uploaded the video on the internet. They were shouting slogans, ‘We want justice’. Police had to resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them.

The video of Chandigarh University students protesting was shared by women activist Yogita Bhayana on Twitter.

Protest breaks out in Chandigarh University after someone secretly recorded videos of girls from hostel bathroom and leaked them online. University administration is trying to muzzle the protest, according to a student : @PunYaab pic.twitter.com/BIi1jTBPCN — Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) September 17, 2022

Chandigarh University and the leaked objectionable video

The videos showing several students of the women's hostel of private Chandigarh University taking bath was recorded by one of the students and shared with a youth in Shimla who uploaded them on social media.

Police have arrested one student in the case.

"The woman student who was involved in sharing the videos online has been apprehended. She had made videos of some women students and sent those to a youth in Shimla who allegedly uploaded those on social media," police said.

"It is a matter of videos being shot by a girl student and later circulated. FIR was registered in the matter and the accused student was arrested," senior superintendent of police, Mohali, Vivek Soni said.

As per a report by News18, the woman student, from Mohali, allegedly had made videos of 60 fellow students in the last few months. She use to allegedly sell these clips in exchange of money. She was caught red-handed while making a video after which the incident unfolded.

"Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination," Mohali SP said.

Girls of Chandigarh University attempted suicide

A report by news agency ANI says that after the incident came to fore, eight girl students attempted to end their life.

However, Senior superintendent of police, Mohali, Vivek Soni said, "No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt to suicide was reported."

Not just police, the University too rubbished social media posts claiming several girls attempted to commit suicide over the video leak. Meanwhile, officials of the privately-run university informed that one girl was hospitalised after she fainted and her condition is stable.

Protesting girl students accuse Chandigarh University of suppressing the matter

Protesting girl students have accused the Chandigarh University management of suppressing the matter instead of taking action.

Reacting to the incident, Punjab School Education Minister HS Bains appealed students of the Chandigarh University to remain calm. He assured them that the guilty won't be spared.

I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared. It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society. — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 18, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reacted to the incident and urged people to act with patience.

"In Chandigarh University, a girl has gone viral by recording objectionable videos of many girl students. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls have courage. We are all with you. All act with patience," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

चंडीगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी में एक लड़की ने कई छात्राओं के आपत्तिजनक वीडियो रिकॉर्ड करके Viral किए हैं। ये बेहद संगीन और शर्मनाक है। इसमें शामिल सभी दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलेगी। पीड़ित बेटियाँ हिम्मत रखें। हम सब आपके साथ हैं। सभी संयम से काम लें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 18, 2022

ANI quoted Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati saying, "This is a serious matter, an investigation is underway. I am here to assure parents of all students that the accused won't be spared."

Police have said that a case under section 354C pertaining to voyeurism under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66E of the Information Technology Act (punishment for violation of privacy) has been registered against the woman at Kharar (Sadar) police station.

With inputs from agencies

