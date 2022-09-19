Mohali MMS scandal: Not one but two vulgar clips of hostel girls exist, says lawyer of accused

New Delhi: Chandigarh University MMS scandal took a turn to worse when the lawyer of the accused on Monday revealed that not one but two vulgar videos of girls had come to light.



For the unversed the vice chancellor of the varsity had on Sunday had said that there was only one video which was shot by the accused and sent to her alleged boyfriend.

Advocate Sandeep Sharma said, “All the three have been sent on 7-day police remand. Their mobiles will be sent for forensic probe. Two videos have been found. One is of the accused girl and other is of some other girl.”

The lawyer further said that the boy was blackmailing the girl.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested arrested the accused woman and her alleged boyfriend along with a 31-year-old man from Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab police has on Monday constituted a three-member all-women special investigation team headed by senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo to probe the MMS scandal.

“No person involved will be spared,” Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said.

Massive protests rocked the university campus in Punjab’s Mohali on Saturday night over the issue with some students claiming that the videos recorded by the woman student were even leaked. They also levelled allegations of misbehaviour against a warden.

The university authorities, however, dismissed these allegations as “false and baseless”.

Police had earlier said the student appeared to have shared a video of only herself with a 23-year-old “boyfriend” and no objectionable video of any other student was found.

After being assured of a fair and transparent probe, students of the Chandigarh University ended their protest around 1:30 am on Monday, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali, Vivek Sheel Soni.

The varsity has announced “non-teaching days” till 24 September and has also suspended two wardens for negligence.

