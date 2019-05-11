PSEB Class 12 exam result 2019 declared: Punjab Board releases Class 12th scores; check official website pseb.ac.in for score

PSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 12 exam results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams today (Saturday, 11 May). Students can check the board's official website (pseb.ac.in) for their score.

According to reports, the PSEB Class 12 exam result 2019 will be announced in a press conference at 11.30 am.

In addition to the official website, students can also check examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The PSEB conducted the Class 12 exam in the duration between March and April, 2019. The Punjab board removed the provision of the "marks moderation system" in 2018, which was the first time since its conception. The provision allowed for grace marks to be allotted to students in order to improve their final score.

How to check the PSEB Class 12 board exam results:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'results' tab

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Download the results card for future reference

Earlier, reports claimed that the PSEB Class 12 Result 2019 will be declared on 15 May, however, PSEB PRO Raminderjit Singh told Indian Express on Friday that the result will be declared on 11 May (Saturday) through a press conference at 11.30 am.

The Higher Secondary Education certificate, or Class 12 exam, is the last 'school-leaving' exam before students can apply for admission to graduate programmes across the country. The PSEB Class 12 board exams are conducted in several examination centres, reports said.

In 2018, Puja Joshi from Ludhiana topped the exam by scoring 98 percent while Vivek Rajput secured the second rank with 97.55 percent. Jasnoor Kaur came in third with 97.33 percent. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 students in 2018 was 65.97 percent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was 62.36.

Students need at least 35 percent in all and individual subjects to qualify as having passed the exam.

Click here to follow LIVE updates

About Punjab School Education Board:

Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB is the state board of education and all the schools in Punjab are affiliated to the education board.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.