PSEB Class 10 and 12 compartment exam 2020 admit card released, download at pseb.ac.in  

The class 10 and 12 reappear/ compartment/ additional/ golden chance subject will be conducted between 26 October and 17 November

PSEB Class 10 and 12 compartment exam 2020 admit card has been released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on its official website pseb.ac.in.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the class 10 and 12 reappear/ compartment/ additional/ golden chance subject will be conducted between 26 October and 17 November.

The exams have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a report by NDTV, due to the pandemic, the government of Punjab had cancelled a few papers of Class 12. Students were allotted marks for the cancelled paper on the basis on the score obtained by them on the best performing subjects.

Students of Class 10 in the state were promoted this year on the basis of marks secured by them in their pre-board examinations.

Steps to download PSEB Class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2020

Step 1: Log on to Punjab Board official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Latest News section, tap on the link that reads, "Admit Card of (Reap / Compartment / DIC / Additional / Golden Chance Subject) of Matric / Sr Sec, October-2020.”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to click on the link to select PSEB class 10 or 12 admit card.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials in the correct format.

Step 5: PSBE compartment exam hall ticket 2020 will appear on the screen. Check all the details mentioned before saving and taking a print out.

Here is the direct link to download PSEB Class 10 compartment exam admit card 2020: http://registration2020.pseb.ac.in/PrivateCandidate/AdmitCardPrivateSearch/Matric

Here is the direct link to download PSEB Class 12 compartment exam admit card 2020: http://registration2020.pseb.ac.in/PrivateCandidate/AdmitCardPrivateSearch/Senior