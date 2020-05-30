PSEB results 2020: Punjab Board announces results for classes 5,8 and 10; check on official website pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) has announced results for classes 5, 8 and 10. Those who appeared for the exams can check their result by visiting the PSEB's official website: pseb.ac.in

Besides the website, Class 10 students can check results via SMS.

The results of these three classes have been declared on the basis of the Continuous and comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).

According to the Indian Express, students have been awarded grades not marks this time and they all have been passed.

Earlier this month, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had informed that students of classes 5 and 8 would be promoted to the next grade.

He also said that Class 10 students would be promoted to the next grade on the basis of pre-board results.

Coronavirus led to postponement of exams in the state. Punjab board exams for classes 10 and 12 were slated to be conducted between 20 and 31 March, but was later rescheduled to be held from 1 April. The exams were further deferred due to the pandemic.

The date sheet for Class 12 will be released soon after reviewing the situation of the coronavirus in the state.

How to check results of Class 5, 8 and 10