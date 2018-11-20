Pro Kabaddi 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Live score: Titans look to continue good run

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

Preview: After a fascinating Inter-Zone Challenge Week, the zonal battles resume with Tamil Thalaivas facing off against Telugu Titans at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

A victory for Tamil Thalaivas is of utmost importance as they are currently in sixth place in Zone B and trail Bengal Warriors, who occupy the third and final Super Playoff spot, by 12 points.

The two teams faced off earlier in the campaign and Telugu Titans came out victors by a scoreline of 33-28.

Key Players –

Amit Hooda - Tamil Thalaivas

Right Corner Amit Hooda’s return to form has been a huge impetus for Tamil Thalaivas. The 22-year old ranks second among all Tamil Thalaivas players in tackle points with 28 to his name. He was brilliant in his side’s 46-24 win over UP Yoddha, scoring six tackle points in just seven attempts on the night. A repeat of that performance is what Tamil Thalaivas will be hopeful for from their brilliant Right Corner.

Abozar Mohajermighani - Telugu Titans

Speaking of brilliant Right Corners, there have few better than Abozar Mighani in Season 6 of Pro Kabaddi. With 31 tackle points in just eight games, Abozar leads the league in average tackle points by a Right Corner with 3.88. Among players with more than 20 tackle points, his successful tackle percentage of 68% also ranks the best. A master of the Thigh Hold, Mighani is capable of single-handedly bringing down any raider by himself, making him a potent weapon in defence for his side.