PGIMER PG Result 2020: Results declared for July session, candidates can check their scores on official website — pgimer.edu.in

India FP Trending Jun 22, 2020 19:24:14 IST

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, or PGIMER, Chandigarh has declared the PGIMER 2020 result for the July session.

Candidates who have given the PGIMER 2020 examination can check their result at the official website — cdn.digialm.

Candidates can view their results online using login credentials.

As per a report by NDTV, along with the PGI 2020 result, candidates can also see the merit list for Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) programmes.

As per the report, 483 candidates had qualified for admission to MD and MS programmes in PGIMER, Chandigarh for the January Session.

As per a report by Careers 360, qualified candidates will be asked to come in the counseling rounds to grant final admission to the Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) seats in its three-year-residency-cum-training programme.

PGIMER conducted the exams for MD/MS, MD (Hospital Administration) on 14 June, 2020 for the July session.

How to check PGIMER PG Result 2020:

Candidates have to first go to the official link pgimer.edu.in. Once there, they need to click on the link that reads, "Result of MD (Hospital Administration) entrance examination" or "Result of MD/MS entrance test held on 14.06.2020".

This will direct candidates to the result page of the PGIMER website. Candidates need to enter login credentials, including username, password and captcha code. Once submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

According to the NDTV report, PGIMER entrance is conducted twice each year for admission to MS and MD courses in the institute.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2020 19:24:14 IST



