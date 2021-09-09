AIIMS Delhi has been followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021 on Thursday. The rankings were released under several categories including Pharmacy, Research, Management, Engineering among others. The list was announced through a webcast on the official website of the ranking platform, www.nirfindia.org.

The NIRF ranking is an annual event where several institutes based on the parameters set by the organisation are rated. This annual Indian ranking includes finest colleges in the fields of medical, engineering, and MBA.

According to the NIRF ranking 2021, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has topped the list of the best medical institute in the country. It is followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh Medical College and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Below is the list of best medical colleges as per NIRF ranking 2021:

First: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Second: Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh – Ranked second

Third: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Fourth: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science, Bengaluru

Fifth: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science, Lucknow

As per last year's reports too, AIIMS Delhi was at the top with 90.69 scores, followed by PGIMER and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

According to top institutes in the country, IIT Madras bagged the top rank in the overall category, followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay at second and third place respectively. IIT Madras has created a history for becoming the best ranking Indian institute for the third time in a row. The institute has been an undefeated champion since 2019.

People who are interested can access the complete rankings for all top institutes at the official website of NIRF.

Meanwhile, the rankings for all top universities and colleges are given by the ministry based on factors including research and professional practice, graduation outcome, learning, and resources, teaching, outreach and inclusivity, and finally peer perception.

Along with the overall rankings, stream-wise rankings have also been released by the education minister. As per the latest update, NIRF has issued the sixth annual ranking list of higher educational institutes of the country this year.