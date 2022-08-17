INI CET counselling round 1 results declared, steps to check

Those who have been allotted a seat in the 1st Round of INI CET seat allocation will have to log in through the AIIMS exam portal and accept the seat with the option to participate in further rounds or with the option of not taking part in the further rounds of counselling

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has declared the results of INI CET 2022 counselling round 1 result on their official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) is conducted for candidates who seek admission to Post Graduate (PG) medical programmes at AIIMS, PGIMER, JIPMER, and NIMHANS. To check the rank-wise list of round 1 seat allocation results with the subject, institute and specialty, applicants are required to check the official web portal. INI CET 2022 was conducted online on 5 May for admission to the courses of Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses. INI CET 2022 result was announced on 14 May. Selected candidates are now eligible to apply for admission to the July 2022 session of MD/MS/M.Ch. (6 years)/ MDS/DM (6 years) courses at these institutes.

Here are the steps to check the INI CET counselling result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the link that reads ‘Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET July 2022 Session’.

Step 3: Download the INI CET PDF file to check your selection status using roll number.

Here is the direct link to check the counselling result PDF

Candidates who have not participated in the 1st round of seat allocation will not be eligible to take part in the 2nd round of seat allocation, but they can be a part of the open round of seat allocation. Those who have been allotted a seat in the 1st Round of INI CET seat allocation will have to log in through the AIIMS exam portal and accept the seat with the option to participate in further rounds or with the option of not taking part in the further rounds of counselling. Aspirants need to select options by 20 August till 5 PM.

For latest updates on the admission process, candidates are required to keep a check on the official website.

