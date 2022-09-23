PFI Bandh LIVE: Kerala HC initiates suo moto case against organisation for hartal

PFI Bandh LIVE: The hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country

FP Staff September 23, 2022 11:53:23 IST
PFI Bandh LIVE: Kerala HC initiates suo moto case against organisation for hartal

Police personnel during a raid of National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the residence of a functionary of Popular Front of India (PFI), in Madurai on Thursday. PTI

11:53 (ist)

PFI Bandh LIVE

Tamil Nadu deploys police in PFI strongholds in state

The Tamil Nadu police have deployed a heavy contingent in all the areas where the radical Muslim outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI) is strong. In a nationwide crackdown against the PFI on Thursday, around 106 senior office-bearers of the organisation were arrested. This comes amid several incidents of violence in Kerala.
11:53 (ist)

PFI Bandh LIVE

Kerala High Court rules PFI hartal as illegal

The Kerala High Court, taking suo moto cognisance of Popular Front of India’s (PFI) violence, has ruled that the hartal is illegal. The division bench headed by Justice Jayashankar Nambiar gave strict instructions to the government to take strong action to prevent violence. The court also ordered to furnish information of damages to court.
11:41 (ist)

PFI Bandh LIVE

‘PFI misleading Muslims posing as champion of Islam’, say Pasmanda Muslims, hailing NIA-ED crackdown

The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz (AIPMM) welcomed the action taken by the central investigative agencies against the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday and said that the outfit was “misleading Muslims posing as champion of Islam”.

“PFI is trying to mislead the country by acting as the saviour of Islam. We have protested against their policies time and again, and requested for their ban,” read a statement from AIPMM.

Read More

11:26 (ist)

PFI Bandh LIVE

Kerala HC takes suo motu case against PFI hartal

The Kerala High Court on Friday took a case on its own over the hartal declared by radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and subsequent sporadic incidents of violence in the state.

The court said hartal was banned by it earlier and the destruction of the public property cannot be accepted.

The court also asked the state administration to take stern action against those who violate the court order banning hartals.

It asked the government to use all possible means to stop any form of violence.

Sporadic incidents of violence, including stone pelting, were reported since Friday morning in various parts of Kerala as the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by PFI was underway.

The hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

PTI
11:14 (ist)

PFI Bandh LIVE

PFI's Kerala bandh tuns violent: Protestors pelt stones at buses, vehicles; two policemen injured in Kollam

A day after Popular Front of India leaders were arrested in a massive country-wide raid, the outfit's dawn-to dusk hartal began on Friday and incidents of stone pelting and attack on vehicles including KSRTC buses by protesters were reported from various places in the state.

The shutdown in Kerala has been called by the PFI to protest the arrest of its members in nationwide raids by the National Investigation Agency yesterday.

The hartal (strike) started at 6 am and will continue for 12 hours till 6 pm.

In various other parts of the state, the roads were seen deserted this morning with few of people on the roads. According to the police, stone-pelting incidents were reported at various places in the state.

ANI
10:57 (ist)

PFI Bandh LIVE

PFI’s puppets in media, social media and intelligentsia need to be busted

NIA’s Thursday crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) across 15 states may have thwarted the blooming of the most influential Islamist network after the Muslim Brotherhood. More than 100 PFI members — including its entire top rung — have been arrested. Many more will follow. Legal loops will be closed, money trails established.

After all, the India’s political leadership, its anti-terror unit and intelligence agencies have been stalking the outfit like an extremely patient predator for years before making the leap.

Read More

10:45 (ist)

PFI Bandh LIVE

Police personnel attacked by two PFI supporters in Pallimukku

Two police personnel were attacked by two bike-borne PFI supporters in Pallimukku of Kollam district during Kerala bandh over NIA raids, say police.
10:44 (ist)

PFI Bandh LIVE

Members of PFI hold protest against NIA raids in Kerala
10:29 (ist)

PFI Bandh LIVE

Stone pelting, sporadic incidents of violence in Kerala

Stones were pelted at Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses (KSRTC) in various districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Alappuzha.

Local media reported that a petrol bomb was hurled at a vehicle which was carrying newspapers for distribution at Narayanpara in Kannur in the morning.

In Alappuzha, KSRTC buses, a tanker lorry and some other vehicles got damaged in the stone pelting allegedly by those supporting the hartal call.

A 15-year-old girl and an auto-rickshaw driver suffered minor injuries in the stone pelting allegedly by PFI activists in Kozhikode and Kannur respectively.

PTI
10:18 (ist)

PFI Bandh LIVE

How PFI first gained notoriety after chopping off Kerala professor's TJ Joseph’s hand

Today, the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been accused of terror-related activities. It first rose to infamy 12 years ago, when its radical activists chopped off the right hand of Kerala professor TJ Joseph. His crime? He had set a ‘blasphemous’ question in an exam paper.

Read More

10:12 (ist)

PFI Bandh LIVE

KSRTC bus allegedly vandalised by people supporting the PFI bandh
10:06 (ist)

PFI Bandh LIVE

Tamil Nadu: Petrol-filled bottle hurled at BJP office in Coimbatore hours after NIA raids against PFI

A bottle filled with inflammable substance were hurled at the BJP office in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Thursday night triggering tension in the area.

The incident came hours after National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and the state police forces jointly carried out coordinated searches at the houses and offices of the top Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders and members across India on Thursday, including Tamil Nadu.

ANI
10:00 (ist)

PFI Bandh LIVE

An auto-rickshaw and a car were damaged allegedly by people supporting strike
09:53 (ist)

PFI Bandh LIVE

Visuals from Kottayam after PFI calls for bandh
09:47 (ist)

PFI Bandh LIVE

Kerala on edge after PFI calls for hartal over raids

Kerala police have beefed up security in the state and issued directions to the district police chiefs to ensure law and order after the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) called for a state-wide hartal on Friday.

Read More

Thiruvananthapuram: Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in various parts of Kerala as the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) was underway in the southern state on Friday.

The hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Stones were pelted at Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses (KSRTC) in various districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Alappuzha.

Local media reported that a petrol bomb was hurled at a vehicle which was carrying newspapers for distribution at Narayanpara in Kannur in the morning.

In Alappuzha, KSRTC buses, a tanker lorry and some other vehicles got damaged in the stone pelting allegedly by those supporting the hartal call.

A 15-year-old girl and an auto-rickshaw driver suffered minor injuries in the stone pelting allegedly by PFI activists in Kozhikode and Kannur respectively.

Meanwhile, Kerala police beefed up security in the state and issued directions to the district police chiefs to ensure law and order after the PFI called for a day-long state-wide hartal.

A statement issued by the police said stern action will be taken against those who violate the law.

“All the policemen in the state will be deployed for the maintenance of law and order,” the statement said.

The PFI on Thursday had said a hartal will be observed in the state today “against the RSS-controlled fascist government’s attempt to silence dissenting voices using the central agencies”.

The hartal would be held from 6 AM to 6 PM, A Abdul Sathar, state general secretary, PFI, had said in the statement.

On Thursday, PFI workers had taken out marches to the places where raids were carried out and raised slogans against the Centre and its investigating agencies. However, central forces were already deployed in all such places as part of strengthening the security.

Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested 106 functionaries of the PFI on Thursday in near simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Kerala, where PFI has some strong pockets, accounted for the maximum number of 22 arrests, officials said.

PFI state president CP Mohammed Basheer, national chairman OMA Salam, national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram, former chairman E Abubacker and others were among those arrested.

Updated Date: September 23, 2022 11:54:01 IST

