Kerala: Locals beat up PFI workers trying to enforce 'bandh' in Kannur
Several incidents of violence have been reported from various parts of Kerala as the PFI tried to forcibly enforce the bandh at multiple locations
Kannur (Kerala): Controversial Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) dawn-to-dusk bandh in Kerala in protest against the multiple nationwide raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against its leaders and members.
Several incidents of violence have been reported from various parts of Kerala as the PFI tried to forcibly enforce the bandh at multiple locations.
Widespread violence was reported from the Kannur district of Kerala during the ‘hartal’ called by the PFI. A petrol bomb was hurled at the RSS office at Shivpuram in Kannur’s Mattannur area. A motorcyclist was also attacked with petrol bombs in Uliil. Two people carrying petrol bombs in Kallyassery were taken into custody by the police.
In Kannur, reports claimed that scuffles took place between PFI activists and local shokeepers. The PFI workers were allegedly trying to use force to shut down shops when they were beaten up by local people.
Another incident took place in the Payyannur area of Kannur district when PFI workers who attemped to shut down shops were allegedly manhandled by the locals. The PFI activists who tried to run away were chased by the locals and taken to the police. A video of the incident has gone viral.
More incidents of violence were reported from other areas of Kannur district such as Mattannur, Valapatnam, Muzhakkunn, Kannapuram, Katachira and Kannur Town. Over 20 cases of violence have been reported from the district so far. Around 40 people have been detained.
There was rampant violence in other places of Kerala as well. Stones were pelted at Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses in various districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Alappuzha.
Local media reported that a petrol bomb was hurled at a vehicle which was carrying newspapers for distribution at Narayanpara in Kannur on Friday morning.
