PFI flash hartal: Determined to carry on work, bus driver wears helmet amid stone pelting

New Delhi: It is said when the going gets tough, the tough get going. A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver, determined to carry on with his duty amid the hartal called by the Popular Front of India on Friday, decided to wear a helmet to save himself from being hit by stones. Take a look:

Why was he scared of being hit by stones?

A day after 106 PFI members were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and National Investigation Agency in a country-wide raid, the party called a 12 hour strike. While in various parts of the state, the roads were seen deserted, several stone-pelting incidents were reported.

Hartal supporters pelted stones at KSRTC buses in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kochi, Alappuzha and Kollam. In the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, an autorickshaw and a car were damaged.

Two police officers were attacked at Pallimukku in the Kollam district. The injured police officials, identified as Antony and Nikhil, were admitted to the hospital. The police said the bike number of the assailants have been noted and they will be soon be taken into custody.

Besides police personnel, some bus and lorry drivers and commuters suffered injuries in stone pelting and other related incidents.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of the hartal and issued notices to PFI and its state general secretary.

Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar said despite its 2019 order, a call for a flash hartal was made on Thursday by the PFI. "The action of the aforementioned persons in calling for the hartal without following the procedure contemplated in our earlier order, prima facie, amounts to contempt of the directions of this Court in the order aforementioned," the court observed.

Initiating a suo motu case, the court issued directions to the police to ensure adequate measures to prevent any damage or destruction to public and private property of those who do not support the hartal.

With input from agencies

