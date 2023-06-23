Opposition Meeting: Smriti Irani thanks Congress for realising it can't defeat BJP alone

Hours after Opposition leaders met in Patna to chart out plans to defeat BJP together in 2024, Union Minister Smriti Irani thanked Congress for making the meeting a reality by realising that it cannot defeat BJP alone.

“It is ridiculous that leaders who saw the murder of democracy during the Emergency are today coming together under the leadership of the Congress. It is also ridiculous that these people are coming together sending the message to the country that they cannot fight Modiji alone. I want to thank the Congress for making this public that the Congress can’t defeat PM Modi alone and they need help,” Irani said.

She added, “No one can stop Narendra Modi from becoming the Prime Minister in 2024. This alliance of selfishness is targeting India. Whenever these political parties came together, they brought along corruption and familyism.”

VIDEO | “No one can stop Narendra Modi from becoming the Prime Minister in 2024. This alliance of selfishness is targeting India. Whenever these political parties came together, they brought along corruption and familyism,” says Union Minister Smriti Irani on Patna opposition… pic.twitter.com/VpIcfo9JXQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2023

Senior leaders of Opposition parties held discussions on Friday to chart out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD. As the host, Kumar presided over the meeting attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, among others.

‘Photo session in Patna’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the Opposition meeting as a “photo session” on Friday.

“No matter how many parties come for the meeting, they can never unite,” Shah said while addressing a public meeting in Jammu.

“Today a photo session is underway in Patna. They (the opposition) want to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA. I want to tell them that PM Modi will form his government in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls with more than 300 seats,” he added.

‘Bunch of unsatisfied people’

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, “They don’t have a common ideology, they are just a bunch of unsatisfied people who gathered here (Patna) today against PM Modi.”

VIDEO | “They don’t have a common ideology, they are just a bunch of unsatisfied people who gathered here (Patna) today against PM Modi,” says BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Patna opposition meeting.#OppositionMeeting pic.twitter.com/AIJo9H20Y1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal referred to AAP’s disappointment over Congress for not rejecting the center’s ordinance. He said, “AAP is insisting on Congress to clear its stand on Ordinance issue, they are not clearing their stand. I cannot see any unity in them (opposition parties).”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.