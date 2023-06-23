AAP's Ultimatum: Party won't join future Opposition meetings unless Congress opposes Centre's Delhi ordinance

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced that it will not join any future Opposition unity parties until Congress publicly opposes the Centre’s ordinance to control administrative services in Delhi.

It further said that the grand old party needs to decide whether it backs the people of Delhi or the Modi government.

Senior leaders of Opposition parties held discussions on Friday to chart out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD. As the host, Kumar presided over the meeting attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, among others.

Following the meeting in Patna, which was attended by Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab’s chief minister Bhagwat Mann, AAP said that barring Congress, all other 11 parties have clearly expressed their stand against the Centre’s ordinance on the control of services in Delhi.

Notably, the AAP leaders left before the Opposition party leaders held a joint press conference.

The party added that Congress, a national party that takes a stand on almost all issues, has yet to make its position on the Black Ordinance public and that the Congress’ Delhi and Punjab “units have announced that the party should support the Modi government on this issue”.

It accused Congress of not acting as a “team player.”

With inputs from agencies

