'Photo session in Patna': Amit Shah slams Opposition meeting, says 'PM Modi will return to power in 2024'

Slamming the Opposition’s unity meeting in Patna as a “photo session”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power in 2024 by securing over 300 seats.

“No matter how many parties come for the meeting, they can never unite,” Shah said while addressing a public meeting in Jammu on Friday.

“Today a photo session is underway in Patna. They (the opposition) want to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA. I want to tell them that PM Modi will form his government in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls with more than 300 seats,” he added.

Opposition leaders meeting

Senior leaders of Opposition parties held discussions on Friday to chart out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD. As the host, Kumar presided over the meeting attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, among others.

#WATCH | Opposition leaders’ meeting to chalk out a joint strategy to take on BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections, underway in Bihar’s Patna More than 15 opposition parties are attending the meeting. pic.twitter.com/d9qRfvOdVj — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

Sources told PTI that more than 30 leaders of 15 Opposition parties participated in the meeting at the Bihar chief minister’s 1, Aney Marg, residence here.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (TMC), her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann (AAP), Tamil Nadu’s M K Stalin (DMK), Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren (JMM), Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Maharashtra’s former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), and NCP president Sharad Pawar were among the leaders attending the first high-level Opposition meeting.

With inputs from agencies

