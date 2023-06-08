‘Not good for you’: EAM Jaishankar tells Canada on Indira Gandhi's murder celebration
A tableau at a parade in Canada's Brampton featured former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination. It showed Gandhi wearing a blood-stained saree, with her hands up as turban-clad men pointed guns at her
Space given to separatists, extremists and people who advocate violence in Canada is “not good” for the country’s relationship with India,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, reacting to an event in Brampton which purportedly celebrated former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination.
“I think there is a bigger issue involved… Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do this… I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence,” Jaishankar said on Thursday.
“I think it is not good for relationships (with India), not good for Canada,” the EAM added.
High Commissioner for Canada in India Cameron MacKay earlier today condemned the event saying that he is "appalled".
He tweeted: "I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities."
The video went viral on social media which showed a tableau in a Brampton parade that showcasing Indira Gandhi wearing a blood-stained saree, with her hands up as turban-clad men pointed guns at her.
There was also a poster behind the scene which read: “Revenge”.
Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in the aftermath of Operation Bluestar. It’s 39th anniversary was celebrated earlier this week.
With inputs from agencies
Jaishankar, who is in South Africa to participate in a conclave of five-nation grouping BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa), held talks with Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting