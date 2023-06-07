WATCH: Tableau depicting Indira Gandhi's assassination by Sikh bodyguards part of parade in Canada's Brampton

In a shocking incident, a tableau featuring the assassination of late Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards was part of a 5-km long parade in the Canadian city of Brampton on 4 June, a video posted on Twitter showed.

The footage was shared by Balraj Deol.

Does it help Canada’s ‘Indo-Pacific strategy’? A float depicting murder of late Indian PM by her Sikh bodyguards being part of about 5 KM long parade in city of Brampton on June 4th. Jody Thomas may reflect on it! pic.twitter.com/rBFn7vMKyz — Balraj Deol (@BalrajDeol4) June 6, 2023

Then Indian PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated at her residence in New Delhi on 31 October 1984, months after Operation Bluestar which was carried out by the Indian Army to flush out Sikh militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The Golden Temple is Sikhism’s holiest site.

In March, India summoned the Canadian High Commissioner to convey “its strong concerns about the actions by pro-Khalistani extremist elements against Indian diplomatic missions in Canada in recent time.”

Last year, India slammed Canada over a referendum on “Khalistan,” i.e, the demand for a separate Sikh nation. The Ministry of External Affairs said that the referendum was “deeply objectionable” and “politically motivated” activity by extremist elements.

