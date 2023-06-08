India

'Apalled': Canadian envoy on Brampton event 'celebrating' Indira Gandhi's assassination

High Commissioner for Canada in India Cameron MacKay on Thursday condemned the event in Brampton that celebrated the assassination of late Indian PM Indira Gandhi, saying there is no place for hate or for the glorification of violence in Canada

FP Staff June 08, 2023 10:16:08 IST
A screengrab from the tableau in Brampton depicting Indira Gandhi's assassination. Image Courtesy: @BalrajDeol4

High Commissioner for Canada in India Cameron MacKay on Thursday categorically condemned the event in Brampton that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying there is no place for hate or for the glorification of violence in Canada.

Taking to Twitter, MacKay said, “I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities.”

A tableau featuring the assassination of late Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards was part of a 5-km long parade in the Canadian city of Brampton on 4 June, a video posted on Twitter showed.

Indira Gandhi, who served as Prime Minister of India, was assassinated at her residence in New Delhi on 31 October, 1984, months after Operation Blue Star, which was carried out by the Indian Army between June 1 and June 10, 1984, to remove militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The operation resulted in significant casualties and also caused damage to the Golden Temple, the holiest site in Sikhism.

Concerns have recently arisen over the growing influence of Khalistan supporters in Canada. Last year, Canada faced criticism from India over a referendum on the creation of a separate Sikh country called “Khalistan.”

The Ministry of External Affairs deemed the referendum “deeply objectionable” and a “politically motivated” activity by extremist elements. Canada has faced scrutiny regarding its efforts to address the rise of extremist voices targeting India.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 08, 2023 10:16:12 IST

