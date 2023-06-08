High Commissioner for Canada in India Cameron MacKay on Thursday categorically condemned the event in Brampton that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying there is no place for hate or for the glorification of violence in Canada.

Taking to Twitter, MacKay said, “I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities.”

I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities. — Cameron MacKay (@HCCanInd) June 7, 2023

A tableau featuring the assassination of late Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards was part of a 5-km long parade in the Canadian city of Brampton on 4 June, a video posted on Twitter showed.

Does it help Canada’s ‘Indo-Pacific strategy’? A float depicting murder of late Indian PM by her Sikh bodyguards being part of about 5 KM long parade in city of Brampton on June 4th. Jody Thomas may reflect on it! pic.twitter.com/rBFn7vMKyz — Balraj Deol (@BalrajDeol4) June 6, 2023

Indira Gandhi, who served as Prime Minister of India, was assassinated at her residence in New Delhi on 31 October, 1984, months after Operation Blue Star, which was carried out by the Indian Army between June 1 and June 10, 1984, to remove militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The operation resulted in significant casualties and also caused damage to the Golden Temple, the holiest site in Sikhism.

Concerns have recently arisen over the growing influence of Khalistan supporters in Canada. Last year, Canada faced criticism from India over a referendum on the creation of a separate Sikh country called “Khalistan.”

The Ministry of External Affairs deemed the referendum “deeply objectionable” and a “politically motivated” activity by extremist elements. Canada has faced scrutiny regarding its efforts to address the rise of extremist voices targeting India.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.