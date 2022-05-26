Navjot Singh Sidhu gets job as clerk in Patiala Central Jail; know his wage, 'special diet' for a year's imprisonment

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been sentenced to one year in prison in a 1988 road rage case, will be trained for the job of a clerk for the first three months during which he won't be getting any remuneration. He will be working in two shifts - 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm

Navjot Singh Sidhu working as clerk in Patiala Central Jail; know his daily wage, 'special diet' for a year's imprisonment

Navjot Singh Sidhu is serving one year rigorous imprisonment sentence in a 1988 road rage case involving death of a man. The former Punjab Congress president will be working as a 'Munshi' or clerk at the Patiala Central jail where he is serving his punishment.

According to a report by the ToI, the Patiala Central Jail authorities have decided to not move the cricketer-turned-politician (Sidhu) out side his prison cell for any works that are supposed to be done by jail inmates undergoing rigorous imprisonment.

The report mentioned an official from the jail department saying that Sidhu being a "high-profile prisoner" will be working inside his barrack No. 10.

In just the next prison cell, barrack No. 11, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) politician and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Mahithia is lodged.

The jail official said that among the criminals serving punishment in the jail include a number of drug addicts and smugglers against whom Sidhu has been vocal for a long time. "There can be threat to his security if he is moved out to carry out any work done by prisoners undergoing RI... Sidhu may be given clerical tasks like briefing lengthy judgements or compiling other records. However, no records of the jail will be shared with him," the official said.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's salary in jail for working as a clerk

A report by DNA said that Sidhu will be trained for the job of a clerk for the first three months during which he will not receive any remuneration. After the completion of the training, he will earn between Rs 30 to Rs 90 (depending on earned category).

Considering the work which Sidhu have been assigned, it is reported that he will earn Rs 40 per day after the training period and his salary will be credited to his account.

Sidhu has already started with his new job as a clerk in Punjab Central Jail on Tuesday, 24 May, 2022. He will be doing his job in two shifts - 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. He will be getting a three-hour break between the two working shifts.

The jail files will be sent to Sidhu in the barracks as he is not be allowed to move out of his cell. As per a report by India Today, five wardens and four jail inmates have also been asked to keep an eye on Sidhu.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'special diet'

Meanwhile, it appears there is no compromise on food for Sidhu in the prison. He is being given a special diet that has been recommended by the medical board and approved by the Chief Judicial Magistrate considering his "medical condition".

The "special diet" includes sautéed veggies, pecan nuts, avocado, tofu, kiwi, strawberry, carrot juice, Aloe Vera juice, Chamomile tea are part of the food which has been asked to serve to Sidhu, prisoner number 241383 in Patiala Central jail.

