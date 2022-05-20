Road rage case: Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders to Patiala court

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader had urged the Supreme Court to grant him more time to surrender citing medical conditions

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrendered in a court in Patiala Friday, a day after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road-rage case.

Accompanied by some party leaders including Navtej Singh Cheema, he reached the district court, which is closed to the former Punjab Congress president's house, in the afternoon. Cheema drove Sidhu to the court in an SUV.

On Friday morning, a few supporters had turned up at the residence of Sidhu.

Patiala District Congress Committee president Narinder Pal Lali, in a message to party supporters Thursday night, had said Sidhu would reach the court at 10 am. He had urged them to reach the court complex around 9:30 am.

The cricketer-turned politician's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had reached the Patiala residence on Thursday night.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu urged the Supreme Court to grant more time to surrender citing medical conditions.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Sidhu, mentioned the plea before a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

Senior Advocate Singhvi said that Sidhu will surrender but he wants a few weeks to settle his medical health issues. Therefore he sought more time to surrender.

The Court asked him to move a formal application and mention it before the Chief Justice of India's court. The court also said that it will see. But the "matter could not be mentioned before the Chief Justice", said Sidhu's team, according to an NDTV report.

The Supreme Court had Thursday sentenced Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in the road-rage case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law. A 65-year-old man had died in the road rage incident.

After the SC verdict, Sidhu had tweeted he "will submit to the majesty of the law".

Also Read:

'Will submit to the majesty of law': Sidhu after SC sentences him to one-year jail

As Navjot Singh Sidhu gets a year in jail, a look at some of the worst road rage incidents in India

SC sentences Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year in jail in 1988 road rage case

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.