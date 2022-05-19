SC sentences Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year in jail in 1988 road rage case

On 27 December 1988, Sidhu allegedly hit Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death

Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year in jail in a three decade old road rage case.

SC allows review application, imposes one-year rigorous imprisonment on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in a three-decade-old road rage case pic.twitter.com/cyYfsXh92o — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

The order was delivered by a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

Navjot Sidhu has to surrender before a court.

The 1988 case

As per NDTV, the case involves charges that on December 27, 1988, Sidhu hit Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death.

According to a report by news agency ANI, earlier the court had reserved the order on an application seeking to enlarge the scope of notice in a road rage case against Navjot Singh Sidhu. The application was also filed in an ongoing review petition.

The Congress leader had opposed the plea seeking to enlarge the scope of the road rage case against him citing earlier order of the apex court which held that there was no evidence that the death of the victim was caused by a single blow in the road rage case.

ANI said, the Congress leader was acquitted in connection with the culpable homicide charges but was convicted of the offence of voluntarily causing hurt. The court had slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on Sidhu and had also acquitted Sidhu's associate, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, in the case.

The case has gone through Session Court, High Court, and Supreme Court. The Sessions Court Judge of Patiala had on September 22, 1999, acquitted Sidhu and his associate, due to a lack of evidence in the case and giving the benefit of the doubt.

It was then challenged by the victim's families before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had in 2006, convicted and sentenced Sidhu to three years imprisonment. Sidhu then filed an appeal before the apex court challenging this order, ANI said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.