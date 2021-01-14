Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah greet nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu

PM Modi said that while Makar Sankranti ‘reaffirms the importance of respecting mother nature’, Pongal showcases the best of Tamil culture

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders extended greetings on Twitter.

Extending greetings to the country, he wished that "Uttarayan Suryadev infuses new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life".

Makar Sankranti is marked with enthusiasm in several parts of India. This auspicious festival illustrates India’s diversity and the vibrancy of our traditions. It also reaffirms the importance of respecting Mother Nature. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2021

In separate tweets, Modi wished the citizens of the country on Pongal, a festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu, and the Assamese festival of Magh Bihu.

Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2021

Magh Bihu wishes to everyone. May the coming times be filled with happiness. With the blessings of Almighty may there be brotherhood and wellness all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2021

The country is celebrating Makar Sankranti and other harvest festivals, while marking also the beginning of the Uttarayan period which signals the end of winters and the onset of the longer and warmer days.

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted fellow citizens on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush parva, hoping the festivals bring "affection and harmony in our society and increase prosperity and happiness in the country".

Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush parva. May these festivals strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in our society and increase prosperity and happiness in the country. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 13, 2021

The Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu said that on the occasion, as per traditions, one pays respect to their ancestors and departed elders and apprise children about good qualities to guide them on the righteous path.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated as #Pongal in the southern part of India, #Maghi in the Northern states, Magh #Bihu in Assam, #Uttarayan in Gujarat and #Khichdi in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh region. #MakarSankranti — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 14, 2021

Union ministers Amit Shah, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Ravi Shankar Prasad also extended wishes and greetings on the festivals.

मकर संक्रांति का यह महापर्व सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा एवं उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आये ऐसी ईश्वर से कामना करता हूँ। मकर संक्रांति की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/6hSYzvVYD2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 14, 2021

समस्त देशवासियों को मकर संक्रांति एवं उत्तरायण की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। इस पावन पर्व के अवसर पर सभी के लिए सुख-समृद्धि एवं अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/30nRqA4hfl — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 14, 2021

As we celebrate our glorious culture & tradition through #MakarSankranti, #Pongal, #Uttarayan & #Bihu, may these festivals bring peace, prosperity and happiness in your life. pic.twitter.com/CbiSheNRyH — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) January 14, 2021

Wishing everyone on the occasion of Poush Sankranti. May the pithe-puli add sweetness in your lives. I pray for the prosperity of every household in #Bengal — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 14, 2021