Narendra Modi inaugurates 10 AYUSH centres today, says government to set up 12,500 such health and wellness centres across nation

Day after launching "Fit India Movement" in a bid to promote physical fitness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented the Yoga awards for outstanding contribution in the promotion and development of Yoga and launched 10 AYUSH health and wellness centres at a programme of AYUSH Ministry in New Delhi.

PM Shri @narendramodi presents Yoga Awards and launches 10 AYUSH centers in New Delhi. https://t.co/UnNsfh5N6N — BJP (@BJP4India) August 30, 2019

Congratulating the awardees, Modi said, "Today, I have the opportunity to give prizes to yoga seekers, those who serve yoga, and to colleagues and organizations who are promoting yoga in the world."

Drawing a parallel between yoga and wellness, the prime minister said that the spiritual and physical exercise is not just medium to connect body, mind and soul but, also the world.

Modi also said that during all his foreign visits, he makes it a point to begin conversations on yoga with world leaders "no matter how big they are".

"There will hardly be any world leader who has not spent 5-10 minutes with me talking on yoga," the prime minister said.

Stressing on the need to develop more AYUSH centres, Modi said that the BJP government has set a target to build 12,500 AYUSH centres across the country.

"Our aim is that 4,000 such AYUSH centres should be set up this year," Modi said after inaugurating ten AYUSH centres on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme of AYUSH Ministry in Delhi: There is a target to build 12,500 AYUSH centers across the country, of which 10 AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers have been inaugurated today. Our aim is that 4,000 such AYUSH centers should be set up this year pic.twitter.com/VSsmgdK93S — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2019

The prime minister also pitched for linking technology with tradition in the practice of Ayush medicine. He said the government was working towards bringing in more professionals in the field of Ayush and necessary steps are being taken to that effect.

हमारे देश में परंपरा ऐसी बनी है कि बड़े-बड़े नाम जो टीवी पर चमकते हों या जो नेता कहे जाते हों, उन्हीं पर डाक टिकट बनते हैं। आयुर्वेद के लिए खप जाने वाले पर भी डाक टिकट बन सकते हैं क्या? यही तो बदलाव हुआ है हिंदुस्तान में: पीएम मोदी — BJP (@BJP4India) August 30, 2019

These health and wellness centres are in line with the Ministry of AYUSH's commitment to making 12,500 AHWCs functional in the next three years. To provide comprehensive primary healthcare, AYUSH components have been integrated into health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat.

"These centres will be complementing the National Health Policy, 2017 that insisted upon integration and mainstreaming of AYUSH services in conventional health care delivery system. It would be a historic beginning in mainstreaming of holistic, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative AYUSH care for achieving comprehensive health care," an official release said.

The main focus of these AYUSH centres would be empowering the community for 'self-care' by imbibing AYUSH-based healthy food and lifestyle, social behaviour and use of medicinal plants for primary healthcare.

"Provisions will also be made for diagnostics and medicines for a wide range of health problems. These services will be in addition to the currently ongoing national health programmes," read the release.

Modi also released 12 commemorative postage stamps to honour eminent scholars, practitioners and great master healers of AYUSH systems. "These commemorative postal stamps highlight the great work and acknowledge the achievements of the great master healers of AYUSH systems," the release said.

