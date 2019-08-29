Narendra Modi launches 'Fit India Movement' on hockey legend Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary, says fitness necessary for healthy life

In the occasion of National Sports Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (29 August) launched 'Fit India Movement' in a bid to make physical activities and sports a part of daily routine in every common man's life.

During his latest Mann Ki Baat address on 25 August, Modi made the announcement and urged people to participate in the fitness movement.

"On 29 August, on the occasion of National Sports Day, we will launch 'Fit India Movement' in the country. I want to see you fit and make you fitness-conscious," said the prime minister.

The launch event took take place in Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. During the launch of mass movement, Modi while addressing people also administered a fitness pledge.

The programme was broadcast live by Doordarshan between 10 am to 11 am. As part of the movement, common people would be informed about the advantages of staying fit and healthy.

On Wednesday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had asked higher educational institutions (HEIs) to encourage staff and students in attempting to walk 10,000 steps each on Thursday and "and follow it up in daily routine", The Indian Express reported.

The commission had also directed the institutes to screen the launch of 'Fit India Movement' live for faculty and students. The institutes have also been asked to prepare fitness plan and incorporate daily physical activities into the daily routine on campus.

According to NDTV, the commission is developing a web portal, where institutes will be asked to upload their fitness action plans. Other than this, the plan of action must also put up on the institutes' notice boards and their respective websites.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also instructed its affiliated schools to make necessary arrangements for viewing or hearing of the fitness launch event.

