Narendra Modi congratulates Class 10 students as CBSE declares result on cbseresults.nic.in; Smriti Irani shares daughter's result

10 th board results out . Daughter scored 82% . Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe.

— Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 6, 2019

Just a few days back, Irani had also tweeted and shared her son’s result as he secured 91 percent in the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE). This year, a total of thirteen students emerged as toppers after scoring 499 out of 500 marks of which seven are boys.

As many as twenty-five students secured the second rank with 498 out of 500 marks while 59 students bagged the third spot with 497 marks, according to PTI.

The National Vice President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV tweeted and wrote," A hearty congratulations to all my young friends today on the result declaration of the #CBSE 10th standard exams.

I wish each and every one of you a very bright future ahead. India is with you every step of the way. #CBSEResults2019.

Besides them, Minister of State for Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and former Olympian Rajyavardhan Rathore also shared their wishes for CBSE Class 10 students through their Twitter accounts.