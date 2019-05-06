Narendra Modi congratulates Class 10 students as CBSE declares result on cbseresults.nic.in; Smriti Irani shares daughter's result

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 exam results today (6 May, 2019) afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate all those who cleared the CBSE Class 10 examination. The prime minister tweeted:
Proud of my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X examinations. Wishing them the very best for their journey ahead. May these young minds continue making us proud. Congratulations also to their teachers and parents! #CBSE10thresult — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2019
Union minister Prakash Javadekar also congratulated the students as well as the CBSE for successfully completing the examination process. Javadekar also tweeted the overall pass percentag, which increased by 4.4 percent as compared to 2018. The Union minister also advised students who couldn't make it this time to attempt next year.
Congratulations to over 16 lakh students who have succeeded in #CBSE Xth board examinations and best of luck for those who couldn’t make this time but will make it in next attempt.
Overall pass percentage has increased by 4.40% from 80.70% in 2018 to 91.10% in 2019@cbseindia29
— Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 6, 2019
While
10 th board results out . Daughter scored 82% . Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe. — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 6, 2019 Just a few days back, Irani had also tweeted and shared her son's result as he secured 91 percent in the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE). This year, a total of thirteen students emerged as toppers after scoring 499 out of 500 marks of which seven are boys. As many as twenty-five students secured the second rank with 498 out of 500 marks while 59 students bagged the third spot with 497 marks, according to PTI. The National Vice President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV tweeted and wrote," A hearty congratulations to all my young friends today on the result declaration of the #CBSE 10th standard exams. I wish each and every one of you a very bright future ahead. India is with you every step of the way. #CBSEResults2019. A hearty congratulations to all my young friends today on the result declaration of the #CBSE 10th standard exams. I wish each and every one of you a very bright future ahead. India is with you every step of the way. #CBSEResults2019 — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 6, 2019 Besides them, Minister of State for Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and former Olympian Rajyavardhan Rathore also shared their wishes for CBSE Class 10 students through their Twitter accounts. The wait is finally over! This is the beginning of a long journey and we wish you the very best for your future. May all of you shine bright! #CBSEResults2019 Social activist and the founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Achyuta Samanta also shared a message for the CBSE Class 10 students through his tweet. Congratulations to all my young students who have successfully passed the CBSE Class X examinations. My best wishes to them for a brilliant career ahead. #CBSEResults2019 — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) May 6, 2019
Just a few days back, Irani had also tweeted and shared her son’s result as he secured 91 percent in the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE). This year, a total of thirteen students emerged as toppers after scoring 499 out of 500 marks of which seven are boys.
As many as twenty-five students secured the second rank with 498 out of 500 marks while 59 students bagged the third spot with 497 marks, according to PTI.
