Narendra Modi congratulates Class 10 students as CBSE declares result on cbseresults.nic.in; Smriti Irani shares daughter's result

India FP Staff May 06, 2019 17:06:29 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 exam results today (6 May, 2019) afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate all those who cleared the CBSE Class 10 examination. The prime minister tweeted:

Union minister Prakash Javadekar also congratulated the students as well as the CBSE for successfully completing the examination process. Javadekar also tweeted the overall pass percentag, which increased by 4.4 percent as compared to 2018. The Union minister also advised students who couldn't make it this time to attempt next year.

While

May 6, 2019

Just a few days back, Irani had also tweeted and shared her son’s result as he secured 91 percent in the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE). This year, a total of thirteen students emerged as toppers after scoring 499 out of 500 marks of which seven are boys.

As many as twenty-five students secured the second rank with 498 out of 500 marks while 59 students bagged the third spot with 497 marks, according to PTI.

The National Vice President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV tweeted and wrote," A hearty congratulations to all my young friends today on the result declaration of the #CBSE 10th standard exams.

I wish each and every one of you a very bright future ahead. India is with you every step of the way. #CBSEResults2019.

Besides them, Minister of State for Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and former Olympian Rajyavardhan Rathore also shared their wishes for CBSE Class 10 students through their Twitter accounts.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 17:06:29 IST

