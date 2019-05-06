CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Declared toppers list: Siddhant Pengoriya from Noida and 12 others top with 499 marks out of 500

CBSE Class 10 Result Declared toppers list | The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 10 results today (6 May). Siddhant Pengoriya is among the thirteen toppers who scored 499 out of 500 in the exam. Candidates can check their result on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Pengoriya is from Lotus Valley International School in Noida. Names of the other toppers are Divyansh Wadhwa, Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Ankur Mishra, Vatsal Varshney, Manya, Aryan Jha, Taru Jha, Bhavana Sivadas, Ish Madan, Divjot Kaur Jaggi, Apoorva Jain, and Shivani Lath.

Twenty four students bagged the second rank in CBSE Class 10 results with 498 marks, while 58 students shared the third position with 497 marks.

Meanwhile, Union minister Smriti Irani tweeted that her daughter Zoish scored 82 percent.

10 th board results out . Daughter scored 82% . Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe. — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 6, 2019

The total pass percentage in CBSE Class-10th exams is 91.1 percent. As many as 27 lakh students appeared for the exam in 2019

If you have not managed to check your scores yet, do not worry. Here are the steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.

In 2018, Prakhar Mittal from DPS Gurugram, Rimzhim Agarwal from RP Public School in Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Scottish International School in Shamli, and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan’s Vidyalaya in Cochin scored 499 out of 500 marks and emerged toppers for the Class 10 CBSE exams.

While seven students had secured the second position with 498 marks, 14 students bagged the third spot with a score of 497.

A total of number 27,476 students had scored 95 percent and above, while over 13,1493 candidates secured more than 90 percent and above in CBSE Class 10 results.

The CBSE released the result for Class 12 on 2 May. Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora emerged the Class 12 CBSE toppers, both with scores of 499 out of 500. Shukla is from Delhi Public School in Ghaziabad and Arora, from SD Public School at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

