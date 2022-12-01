New Delhi: Aftab Amin Poonawala confessed “murdering” his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar using “multiple weapons” during a narco test that lasted for almost two hours on Thursday.

During the narco test, Aftab also revealed where he disposed Shraddha’s clothes after allegedly killing and chopping her body into 35 pieces, a report by India TV quoted sources as saying.

Aftab’s narco analysis test began around 10 am at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in West Delhi’s Rohini. He was taken to the test centre from Tihar jail in a police van under 3rd Battalion of Delhi Police security cover.

After the test, he was kept under observation in the hospital. Around 1 pm, he was driven back to Tihar jail.

As per the doctor’s opinion, Aftab will be again brought to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini in next 2-3 days for the post-narco test during which he will be informed about the answers he gave during the test today.

As per reports, if there will be any difference between Aftab’s answers given in the polygraph test and the narco analysis test, then he will be asked for an explanation.

What did Aftab Poonawala say in his polygraph test?

During his polygraph test that ended on Tuesday, Aftab allegedly admitted to murdering Shraddha and even confessed that he had relationship with more than 20 Hindu girls.

He reportedly told the investigators that he had trapped Hindu girls on dating app – Bumble – and confessed luring them in love relationships.

Also during the polygraph test, Aftab showed no remorse for allegedly murdering Shraddha and mutilating her body into 35 pieces. He also allegedly confessed to the police his plan to kill his girlfriend in Mumbai itself.

Aftab also allegedly told the investigating team that even if he is hanged to death for murdering Shraddha, he would not be sorry since he will be remembered as a hero when he “walks into paradise and will be offered ‘Hoors’ in ‘Jannat’.”

Aftab allegedly murdered Shraddha on 18 May and kept her dismembered body pieces in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before disposing them across Delhi-NCR over several days.

The 28-year-old trained chef was arrested on 12 November and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on 17 November. The court on 26 November sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

