New Delhi: Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, underwent a narco analysis test on Thursday which lasted for almost two hours.

In the morning, Aftab was brought to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in West Delhi’s Rohini from Tihar jail. The test began at 10:00 am.

Before the test, a general check-up was done to gauge his blood pressure, pulse rate, body temperature and heartbeat. After the procedure, he was kept under observation.

“Poonawala’s narco test was completely successful and his health condition was absolutely fine,” officials said.

“We will submit the report soon. Case has been taken up on priority,” said Assistant Director, Forensic Science Lab (FSL), Rohini, Sanjeev Gupta said, adding, “If needed, a post-narco test will be done.”

As per the procedure, a consent form with complete details of Aftab and team conducting his narco test was read out before him. After he signed it, the test was started, the official said.

If polygraph and narco test lead to no consensus, the investigators probing Shraddha murder case may go for Aftab’s brain mapping to get the leads.

“Polygraph test report of Aftab will be submitted within two days and his narco test is expected to presented either on Thursday or Friday. After narco test, it is up to the investigators to demand brain mapping after they do not get answers expected by the accused,” news agency IANS quoted a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) source as saying.

What does narco analysis test involve?

During a narco analysis test, drug such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine, sodium amytal is administered through injection into the person’s vein that causes him/her to enter into various stages of anesthesia.

The test is conducted as the person with the administration of the drug becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

Narco analysis test is sought by investigating agencies after other pieces of evidence do not provide a clear picture of a case.

As per the procedure, a consent form with complete details of Aftab and the team conducting his narco test was read out to him. After he signed the form, the narco analysis procedure was initiated.

Earlier, the Delhi Police said it wanted Aftab’s narco analysis test as his responses during probe in Shraddha murder case were “deceptive” in nature.

The Supreme Court has ruled that narco-analysis, brain mapping, and polygraph tests cannot be conducted on any person without his or her consent.

Interesting, statements made during the narco and polygraph test are not admissible as primary evidence in the court, except under certain circumstances when the bench thinks that the facts and nature of the case permit it.

‘I killed Shraddha… lured 20 more Hindu girls in love’

Before the narco analysis test, Aftab had undergone polygraph test in which he allegedly admitted to murdering Shraddha Walkar. He even confessed that he had relationship with several Hindu girls.

Reportedly, Aftab told the investigators that he had trapped more than 20 Hindu girls on Bumble, a dating app, and confessed luring them in love relationships.

Don’t Miss: ‘Yes, I killed Shraddha… lured 20 more Hindu girls in love’: Aftab Poonawala confesses in polygraph test

During the polygraph test, Aftab showed no remorse for allegedly murdering Shraddha and ‘butchering’ her body into 35 pieces. He also allegedly confessed to the police his plan to kill his live-in partner in Mumbai itself.

Aftab also allegedly told the team which conducted the polygraph test on him that even if he is hanged to death for murdering Shraddha, he would not be sorry since he will be remembered as a hero when he “walks into paradise and will be offered ‘Hoors’ in ‘Jannat’.”

Aftab, 28-year-old trained chef, allegedly murdered Shraddha on 18 May and dismembered her body into several pieces which he kept in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before disposing them across Delhi-NCR over several days.

He was arrested on 12 November and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on 17 November. The court on 26 November sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.