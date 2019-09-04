You are here:
Mumbai rains: Santacruz records 206.6 mm downpour in six hours; Mithi River overflows, train and flight services hit

India FP Staff Sep 04, 2019 21:40:45 IST

  • IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 206.6 millimetres of rains between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

  • The India Meterological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for the city, its suburbs, Thane and Palghar till Thursday.

  • Due to the overflowing of Mithi River, over 1,400 people were shifted from Kranti Nagar in Kurla to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shelter.

Heavy rains continuously lashed the streets of Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in several areas, and affecting flight and train services.

The India Meterological Department's (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 206.6 millimetres of rains between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Wednesday. The Met department also issued a 'red alert' for the city, its suburbs, Thane and Palghar till Thursday, and asked the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation.

Low pressure over the Bay of Bengal has resulted in torrential showers in Mumbai city, suburbs, Thane and Palghar, a weather official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Due to the overflowing of the Mithi River, over 1,400 people were shifted from Kranti Nagar in Kurla to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shelter. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Navy took part in the rescue and relief operations.

The Union railway ministry claimed that over 4,500 people were moved to safer places due to trains being held up in certain areas.

Skymet Weather tweeted that apart from Mumbai and its suburbs, intermittent rain will continue with a few heavy spells over Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondiya, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Palghar, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara, Thane, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts for the next 6-12 hours from Wednesday evening. IMD deputy director general (western region) KS Hosallikar tweeted that the Doppler Weather Radar and satellite images indicated the persistence of a system that is responsible for rainfall over the Arabian Sea.


Local and long distance trains services were severely affected on Wednesday.

For a few hours, Western Railway suspended trains on slow lines between Churchgate and Vasai Road due to water logging at Matunga Road. Central Railway had suspended services between CSMT and Thane on main line, CSMT and Vadala/Andheri/Goregaon, Vadala and Mankhurd on harbour line, Belapur and Kharkopar on the fourth corridor.

In view of the water logging on tracks at Nallasopara-Virar, 12951 Rajdhani Express and 12953 August Kranti Rajdhani Express were rescheduled to depart an hour late from Mumbai Central.

Thousands of commuters faced issues while travelling as waterlogging in several parts of the city — including Bandra Kurla Complex, Dadar, Sion, and Andheri — led to traffic congestion. In the evening, Western Express Highway witnessed a massive traffic jam between Santacruz and Goregaon, while vehicular movement on most of Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road was also affected due to heavy rains.

BMC posted a list of shelters for those stranded due to rains across the city.

Operations at the Mumbai airport were reportedly hit due to the downpour and poor visibility levels. Air India alerted its passengers about the possible delay in flights from the city. It also waived all penalties for Wednesday for domestic and international flights.

Indigo also offered rescheduling/cancellation fee waiver to passengers traveling to or from Mumbai till Thursday.


With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 21:40:45 IST

