Mumbai rains: List of trains cancelled, short terminated and diverted by Western and Central Railways

Long distance train traffic to, from and via Mumbai was severely hit on Wednesday following heavy downpour in the city and its surrounding areas. The Western and Central Railways rescheduled/ short-terminated, diverted or cancelled many trains due to the incessant rainfall.

The Western Railways tweeted from the official handle of the divisional railway manager that seven trains, including the August Kranti Rajdhani Express, Mumbai Valsad Passenger, Jaipur Super Fast and the Avantika Express, had been short terminated or put back due to heavy rain in the city.

It also tweeted a list of trains that had been reschdeuled and of those which had been cancelled.

#WRUpdates @RailwaySeva @WesternRly @Central_Railway @Gmwrly The following trains of 04.09.2019 are rescheduled due to heavy rain in Mumbai Division (Late by 1 or 2 hours) pic.twitter.com/66PpqT9dn3 — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) September 4, 2019

Two long distance trains had to be diverted due to water-logging at Nallasopara in Palghar.

In a series of tweets, Central Railways provided a list of trains that had been cancelled, short terminated, diverted or rescheduled.

Long distance trains update-7 of 4.9.2019

Trains cancelled/ diverted/ short terminated due to heavy rains in Mumbai area. pic.twitter.com/X3OyleFV4x — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 4, 2019

Long distance trains update-5&6 (combined)

Trains diverted/ short terminated/cancelled/short originating due to heavy rains in Mumbai area. pic.twitter.com/yQUxqt8RkN — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 4, 2019

Long distance trains update-3 and 4 (combined) of 4.9.2019

Trains cancelled/ short terminated/rescheduled due to heavy and continuous rains and waterlogging. Incovenience caused is regretted. pic.twitter.com/QnIBMaWEw5 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 4, 2019

Due to heavy Rain and Water logging at Mumbai Division following long distance trains are Cancelled/Short Terminate/Short Originated pic.twitter.com/IIIhDqy6Wm — DRM MUMBAI CR (@drmmumbaicr) September 4, 2019

Heavy water logging was witnessed in parts of the city due to heavy rainfall, following which the IMD had sounded a red alert for Mumbai and adjoining areas.