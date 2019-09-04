You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mumbai rains: List of trains cancelled, short terminated and diverted by Western and Central Railways

India FP Staff Sep 04, 2019 19:23:39 IST

  • Long distance train traffic to, from and via Mumbai was severely hit on Wednesday following heavy downpour in the city and its surrounding areas

  • The Western and Central Railways rescheduled/ short-terminated, diverted or cancelled many trains due to the incessant rainfall

  • In a series of tweets, Central Railways provided a list of trains that had been cancelled, short terminated, diverted or rescheduled.

Long distance train traffic to, from and via Mumbai was severely hit on Wednesday following heavy downpour in the city and its surrounding areas. The Western and Central Railways rescheduled/ short-terminated, diverted or cancelled many trains due to the incessant rainfall.

The Western Railways tweeted from the official handle of the divisional railway manager that seven trains, including the August Kranti Rajdhani Express, Mumbai Valsad Passenger, Jaipur Super Fast and the Avantika Express, had been short terminated or put back due to heavy rain in the city.

It also tweeted a list of trains that had been reschdeuled and of those which had been cancelled. 

Two long distance trains had to be diverted due to water-logging at Nallasopara in Palghar.

Follow Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates

In a series of tweets, Central Railways provided a list of trains that had been cancelled, short terminated, diverted or rescheduled.

Heavy water logging was witnessed in parts of the city due to heavy rainfall, following which the IMD had sounded a red alert for Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 19:23:39 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores