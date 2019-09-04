Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Trains running late on both Western and Central Railways; BEST diverts several bus routes

Mumbai Rains LATEST Updates: Taking to Twitter, Central Railway notified that both up and down fast line train services between Sion and Matunga are held up due to severe water logging.
Western Railway suburban services are running without any disruption between Churchgate and Vasai Road. However, due to track failure at Virar, the trains between Vasai Road and Virar are running with less frequency.
Chronic flood spot in Mumbai, Hindmata, witnessed heavy flooding on Wednesday morning. The water-logging at Hindmata has lead to traffic snarls on the BA road for vehicles going from Dadar TT to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST).
Taking to Twitter, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notified that in the wake of IMD's prediction of heavy rainfall for the next two days, all schools will remain shut on Wednesday.
The 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities were dampened at the very start of the celebration for Mumbaikars as parts of the city received heavy to very heavy rainfall all through Tuesday, and with forecast for similar weather conditions during the remaining week.
The regional meteorological centre has issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai, Raigad and Thane for Wednesday (4 September), with "heavy to very heavy rains" at isolated places.
Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains on Wednesday morning with water-logging at some parts of the city. Heavy rainfall was witnessed in areas like Sion, Parel, Dadar and Byculla in the wee hours of Wednesday.
News agency ANI reported that water-logging occurred in the areas near King Circle railway station and Gandhi market.
"IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read.
However, from Thursday onward the intensity of rains is expected to subside, and by Friday and Saturday, it will further reduce to light rains, IMD said.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune, was quoted by The Times of India as saying the rainfall activity was due to significant clouding over Maharashtra on Tuesday with strong westerlies coming from the Arabian Sea.
"We expect the rainfall activity to reduce from 5 September in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, but Konkan would continue to remain on isolated heavy rain warning till September 6-7," Kashyapi said.
According to Mumbai Mirror, the first three days of September (till Tuesday), the city received 132.5 mm of rain, while in the suburbs, the figure stood at 193.6 mm.
The IMD centre in Santa Cruz recorded over 131.4 mm rains between Monday and early hours of Wednesday which account for nearly one-third of the total amount of rainfall expected in the month of September.
As many as 40 routes were diverted in nine waterlogged areas in Mumbai due to the heavy rains. Four routes were diverted on Sion Road causing traffic snarls around Samaj Mandir Hall in Pratiksha Nagar. Seven routes were diverted near Gandhi Market and five others were diverted around SV Road National College.
The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain around 29 degree Celcius and 24 degree Celcius respectively in Mumbai on Wednesday.
12:49 (IST)
Long distance trains at Nallasopara running at restricted speed: Western Railway
Western Railway informed that due to water levels reaching above 120 mm of tracks at Nallasopara on fast line, few long distance trains are running at restricted speed.
12:46 (IST)
Visual from area near Parel Station
12:38 (IST)
BEST Buses – Traffic Diversion Updates
To avoid traffic in warterlogged areas, several BEST buses have diverted routes.
Hindmata Cinema Traffic diverted via Hindmata Flyover
Sheetal Cinema Kurla Traffic diverted via Operation Suspended
Dahisar subway Traffic via Hindmata Flyover
12:20 (IST)
Train services at Sion and Matunga held up due to water logging: Central Railway
Taking to Twitter, Central Railway notified that both up and down fast line train services between Sion and Matunga are held up due to severe water logging.
"Our team assessed on the spot as water level is above track level. Kindly bear with us," said the Central Railway.
12:13 (IST)
The situation is almost similar in Palghar as well
12:07 (IST)
Trains between Vasai Road and Virar running with less frequency
Western Railway suburban services are running without any disruption between Churchgate and Vasai Road. However, due to track failure at Virar, the trains between Vasai Road and Virar are running with less frequency.
11:58 (IST)
Meanwhile Navi Mumbai witnesses severe waterlogging
11:54 (IST)
Visual from Lokhandwala township, Kandivali East
11:47 (IST)
BEST Buses – Traffic Diversion Updates
11:45 (IST)
What is an orange alert?
The regional meteorological centre has issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai, Raigad and Thane for Wednesday (4 September), with "heavy to very heavy rains" at isolated places.
The orange alert is issued as a warning of extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and rail closures, and interruption of power supply.
The sounding of the orange alert is a signal for people to take stock of situation and keep food packets ready to protect themselves and their family from bad weather conditions.
11:36 (IST)
Trains held up in Valsad section due to point failure at Virar: Western Railway
VR O/S 61001, 9.35 hrs.
12240 Vaitarna(VTN)DEP 9.33 hrs
93008 VTN ARr 9.43hrs
59038 Saphale ARR 9.48hrs
22956 Kelve Rd ARR 9.54hrs
93100 PLG
12479 PLG
22994 BOISAR
19332 VANGAON
93012 VGN LOOP
12934 BLD ARR 10.20
11:33 (IST)
Due to heavy rains and water-logging, traffic running slow at following areas:
Netaji Palkar chowk (Andheri)
Ganesh Mishthanna, Antop Hill
Sai Baba Nagar (Dharavi)
Andheri Subway
Chincholi Port Rd (Malad)
Shivaji Chowk, Antop Hill
Western Express Highway, Metro Stn
11:24 (IST)
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for waterlogged areas
In the wake of heavy rains, the Mumbai Police has issued an advisory to avoid areas waterlogged like – Amrut Nagar Jn, Gandhi Nagar (Ghatkopar), Sakinaka Junction and Sonapur Junction (Mulund).
11:17 (IST)
Several places record over 100 mm rains for second consecutive day, with Borivalli receiving 178 mm rainfall
11:02 (IST)
BEST Buses – Traffic Diversion Updates:
The BMC also notified to avoid traffic, BEST buses have been diverted from Sion road number 24 via Sion road number 3.
10:48 (IST)
Visuals of flooding at Hindmata
Chronic flood spot in Mumbai, Hindmata, witnessed heavy flooding on Wednesday morning. The water-logging at Hindmata has lead to traffic snarls on the BA road for vehicles going from Dadar TT to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST).
10:37 (IST)
IndiGo issues travel advisory
With heavy rains battering Mumbai, the airline urged passengers to keep enough travel time in hand for Wednesday (4 September) and check flight status.
10:29 (IST)
Schools to remain shut today, principals requested to sent children back home carefully: BMC
Taking to Twitter, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notified that in the wake of IMD's prediction of heavy rainfall for the next two days, all schools will remain shut on Wednesday.
"The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely," the BMC said.
10:23 (IST)
Trains delayed on Central Railway by 10-15 minutes
Due to heavy rains and the resultant poor visibility, Central Railway trains are running late by 10-15 minutes.
10:13 (IST)
Heavy rain situation likely to abate by tomorrow, but light drizzle may continue throughout week
IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read. However, from Thursday onward the intensity of rains is expected to subside, and by Friday and Saturday, it will further reduce to light rains, IMD said.
10:11 (IST)
Morning drizzle causes waterlogging in parts of Mumbai
Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains on Wednesday morning with water-logging at some parts of the city. Heavy rainfall was witnessed in areas like Sion, Parel, Dadar and Byculla in the wee hours of Wednesday. Rains continue to batter Navi Mumbai, Kurla, Chembur, Worli, Parel and Mahalakshmi among other areas at the time of writing this post. As a result, the city's usual tricky spots were once again water-logged causing trouble to commuters during morning rush hours. News agency ANI reported that water-logging occurred in the areas near King Circle railway station and Gandhi market.
10:08 (IST)
Orange alert issued in Mumbai for today
The regional meteorological centre has issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai, Raigad and Thane for Wednesday (4 September), with "heavy to very heavy rains" at isolated places. The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain around 29 degree Celcius and 24 degree Celcius respectively in Mumbai on Wednesday.