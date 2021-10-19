Mumbai Police's Khaki Studio recreates Kishore Kumar's 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani'; leaves social media users impressed

Mumbai Police is famous for its social media presence, posting several memes and witty responses. The department’s Khaki Studio is also popular for its renditions of various songs

Mumbai Police is back to dominating social media once again. The department’s Khaki Studio band has posted their recreation of the iconic Kishore Kumar song Mere Sapno Ki Rani. The video has left many internet users impressed.

The 4:16-minute video, which sees the band perform the instrumental version of the song, is interspersed with visuals of the original 1969 song, which featured actors Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore.

The video has gone viral on social media, receiving over 40,000 views till date. Many social media viewers were left amazed by the band’s rendition of the hit track and Khaki Studio’s talent.

This is not the first time when Mumbai Police has won accolades for its musical efforts. Recently the Khaki Studio uploaded a Navratri medley on their social media accounts, dedicating it to all “Mumbaikars who resisted the temptation to gather for Garba this Navratri”.

The video also received much appreciation from social media viewers, garnering over 45,000 views on Instagram.

Earlier, the band had also posted their rendition of the patriotic song Aye Watan Tere Liye from the 1986 movie Karma. The video received much love and appreciation from social media users, with many hailing Khaki’s Studio’s version of the iconic track.

Mumbai Police is famous for its social media presence, posting several memes and witty responses. The department’s Khaki Studio is also popular for its renditions of various songs.

In September this year, the band had uploaded its own version of the song Bella Ciao, the theme song of the Netflix series Money Heist, in honour of the first volume of the show’s final season being released. The video even caught the attention of video streaming giant Netflix, who replied that it loves “a well-coordinated plan”.

In July this year, the group had also performed their version of the James Bond theme, bringing to life the iconic tune composed by Monty Norman. The video received a lot of praise from internet users.