‘New Jobs Scam’: Mumbai man conned out of Rs 3.4 Lakhs by fake Amazon HR

In today’s digital era, job seeking has grown easier because to the ease of the internet. employment seekers can look for fresh chances to make money online by using social media platforms or specialist employment sites such as LinkedIn and Glassdoor.

Nonetheless, caution is advised because not all job advertising on social media are genuine, and many individuals get duped. This was the terrible experience of a Mumbai guy who was duped out of over 4 lakh rupees by a lady he met while looking for a part-time job to augment his income.

According to the Indian Express, a 33-year-old guy working at a business in Andheri came upon a job post for Amazon on Facebook. He was intrigued by the opportunity and clicked on the post, which presented him with the WhatsApp contact information of a lady named Marry, who claimed to be an Amazon recruiting manager.

After making contact, the lady asked the victim if he was looking for a part-time job. According to the authorities, when the victim inquired about the employment, the lady assured him that it entailed executing specified duties that would help to increase the company’s online platform sales.

Moving on, the fraudster demanded Rs 200 for the purchase of a product in order to continue with the work procedure.

The victim followed the instructions and paid to accomplish the work. on exchange, he discovered that he had received a payment of Rs 450 on his eWallet account. Using this method, the fraudster established a connection with the victim, who then completed prescribed tasks such as purchasing things and making recharges to qualify for a bonus.

In the following days, the victim spent around Rs 2.4 lakh to purchase things from the fraudster and earned approximately Rs 5.13 lakh on his eWallet. Nonetheless, his worst worry came true when he was unable to transfer the funds to his bank account. He kept getting an error message claiming that the request had been denied.

When the victim enquired about the situation with the HR manager (scammer), he was told that he would have to pay a 20 per cent tax to take the monies.

The HR manager made it obvious that the victim would be unable to access his money unless he paid the tax. Unfortunately, according to the police report, the complainant lacked the necessary funds to pay the tax. As a result, he mortgaged his family’s jewellery and utilised the income to pay the Rs 1.02 lakh tax.

Following that, the victim filed a report with the Diva police station. However, because the fraudulent occurrence happened in Andheri, the First Information Report (FIR) was forwarded to the MIDC police station for a comprehensive investigation.

