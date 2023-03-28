Scam Alert! How scammers used UPI to steal over Rs 1 crore from just 81 users in Mumbai
Scammers in India looted over Rs 1 crore from just 81 Mumbai residents using UPI. The scammers first transferred a small amount of money to their victims, and then share a malware-infected link, asking them to pay them back.
In India, the pandemic boosted internet payments considerably. The extensive use of unified payment interface (UPI) applications for cashless money transfers in the country is still a comparatively new occurrence. That hasn’t prevented scam artists from coming up with novel methods to defraud people using popular mobile payment applications.
According to accounts, scammers are deceiving users with a new “payment mistake” ploy. According to recent accounts, cybercriminals were able to steal over Rs 1 crore from just 81 individuals in Mumbai by taking advantage of people’s ignorance.
The fraudster sends a small amount of money to the victim’s account using a UPI app, then says the transaction was a mistake. Following that, the target is asked to send money to the caller’s phone number.
However, if the user returns the money using one of these UPI applications, the scammer will gain access to all of the user’s information, including bank information and KYC information such as PAN and Aadhaar.
This information is adequate for the con artist to break into the victim’s bank account and cause further damage.
This technique of operation, according to famous Delhi-based cybercrime expert Pavan Duggal, is a complex mix of malware phishing and social engineering. “This is a mix of malware phishing plus human engineering,” he said, emphasising the complexity of the situation.
“Existing anti-malware software may not be sufficient to protect Mobile payment application users from this online fraud.” He recommends that users react to such calls by telling the con artist that they have reported the issue to their bank.
Instead of paying it back through the app, Duggal recommends users to inform the caller to go to the nearest police station to collect up the cash. A picture of the payment being sent to a stranger is also not recommended because it creates personal contact and allows access to a lot of your private data.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
UK: Indian-origin woman take up shoplifting as 'full-time career', makes £500,000
She also tried to steal £7,400 from Wiltshire Council by paying more than she should have using stolen credit cards, then contacting the local government to request a refund while saying she had made a mistaken payment with too many zeros
'Nithyananda conned me with Kailasa': Newark Mayor Ras Baraka
The Newark city council admitted last week that infamous Indian fugitive Swami Nithyananda had conned him. Newark officials say the arrangement to twin with Kailasa had only been in place for six days before it was dissolved as "baseless and void"
Ferrari in a spin: Italian carmaker hit by cyberattack for ransom, client contact details exposed
Ferrari suffered from a cyberattack in which the contact details of its customers got leaked. They also faced a demand for a ransom, which, they refused to pay, stating that such demands fund criminal activity and allow threat actors to continue their attacks.