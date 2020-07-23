Thursday, July 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Malware disguised as TikTok-alternative app is being circulated via WhatsApp, SMS by cybercriminals: Report

Kaspersky has advised users to download apps only from the official app stores to steer clear of such fraudulent schemes.


FP TrendingJul 23, 2020 18:45:16 IST

Following the ban of 59 apps, including the popular app TikTok, scammers have found a new way to introduce malware into devices. Cybercriminals are now sending users links to download a malicious application, a team of researchers from Kaspersky found.

Several users were receiving an SMS or WhatsApp message from unknown numbers that was asking them to download an alternative to TikTok - an app called TikTok Pro. Once you install the app, it asks permission to access the SMS and contacts on your device.

Malware disguised as TikTok-alternative app is being circulated via WhatsApp, SMS by cybercriminals: Report

TikTok has finally added features to help report misinformation on the platform.

In a press release, the cyber security firm said that the message seems to be genuine as it offers a chance to "enjoy TikTok videos and also make creative videos again."

"The malware steals the affected users’ information and sends a text with the malicious link to all numbers in the affected users’ contact book," the statement further said. Certain other apps are also advertised, which, according to the experts, are going to help the criminals earn money from app distribution.

The notice mentioned that the malware did not steal users' account credentials and that this malware was similar to another malware detected earlier, which was being spread as Jio offers.

Igor Golovin, malware analyst at Kaspersky, said, “This activity shows that cybercriminals are increasingly intelligent and is constantly evolving according to the current landscape – they are quick to adapt and do not restrain from using ‘hot’ topics – to make themselves relevant”.

The firm advised users to download apps only from the official app stores to steer clear of such fraudulent schemes.

Telangana police too has warned citizens to be aware of this scam via a tweet.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Chinese apps

India quizzing TikTok-owner ByteDance, other Chinese companies over content and practices

Jul 15, 2020
India quizzing TikTok-owner ByteDance, other Chinese companies over content and practices
Amazon bans, then un-bans TikTok app from its employee mobile devices, calls it a mistake

amazon

Amazon bans, then un-bans TikTok app from its employee mobile devices, calls it a mistake

Jul 11, 2020
After TikTok ban, 'Ding Dong' app gains popularity, but there's more to it than meets the eye

Ding Dong

After TikTok ban, 'Ding Dong' app gains popularity, but there's more to it than meets the eye

Jul 15, 2020
Centre asks Rajasthan High Court to block Chinese apps from challenging ban order: Report

Centre asks Rajasthan High Court to block Chinese apps from challenging ban order: Report

Jul 12, 2020
K-Pop stars' TikTok China accounts blocked after South Korea fines app for data privacy non-compliance

BuzzPatrol

K-Pop stars' TikTok China accounts blocked after South Korea fines app for data privacy non-compliance

Jul 17, 2020
PM CARES Fund row: Why is Modi 'scared' of disclosing names of donors, asks Rahul Gandhi

TheySaidIt

PM CARES Fund row: Why is Modi 'scared' of disclosing names of donors, asks Rahul Gandhi

Jul 11, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020