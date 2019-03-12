Mukesh, Nita Ambani organise music show for Indian Armed Forces, police and their families at Dhirubhai Ambani Square

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani along with wife Nita Ambani organised a musical fountain show for the Indian Armed Forces, the police and their families at Dhirubhai Ambani Square at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday.

The show was inspired by Vrindavan.

Inaugurating the show, Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation, thanked the Indian Armed Forces for their sacrifice. "Your courage, your bravery, your ultimate sacrifice keeps our nation and our families safe every day," Nita said.

"We owe a great debt to each one of you, to every member of our armed forces, and to your families for the endless and selfless sacrifices that you have made for India and for all of us, whose safety you place before the comfort of your own families. Our heart is filled with love, reverence and deepest respect for each and every one of you," she added.

Nita also announced the decision to establish a skill development centre exclusively for the Indian Armed Forces and their families, while reiterating the charity's commitment to helping family members of soldiers killed in action.

"Our motherland was in your safe hands yesterday. It is in your safe hands today. It will be in your safe hands tomorrow, and forever. And for that, we are eternally grateful," she added.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

