Ahmedabad: Hours after the shocking ‘British-era’ bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi, the police on Monday arrested nine people, including the managers of Oreva company and ticket clerks.

“We have arrested nine people after filing FIR under various sections of IPC. The arrested includes the managers of Oreva company and ticket clerks,” Ashok Yadav, IG, Rajkot range said.

Stringent action against all the accused: Gujarat Police

At least 134 people, including 47 children, have died in the Morbi bridge collapse on Sunday evening. Police said that an FIR under various sections of IPC against all the accused has been filed and stringent action will be taken against them.

“An unfortunate incident took place in Morbi, we pay our condolences. We filed an FIR under various sections of IPC against all the accused to take stringent action. Police and locals mobilised and helped in rescue operation,” police officer Yadav said.

Also Read: Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat police file culpable homicide case against maintenance and management agencies

Police have registered an FIR on charges of culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the over-a-century-old suspension bridge, which had reopened five days ago after renovation.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

Who renovated Morbi bridge in Gujarat?

A private operator was tasked to carry out extensive repairs for nearly six months before the suspension bridge was reopened on October 26 on the occasion of Gujarati New Year.

Oreva Group was awarded the contract in March this year to maintain and manage the bridge by the Morbi municipality. It is even being said that the bridge was opened without a fitness certificate.

Overcrowding led to Morbi bridge collapse

The cables of the Morbi bridge, popularly known as the ‘Hanging-bridge’ snapped as it was overcrowded with about 400 to 500 people on it. Notably, the bridge had a capacity of just 150 people.

Don’t Miss: Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi gets emotional, to visit Morbi tomorrow

Officials said that on Sunday, tickets were sold for Rs 12 to Rs 17 on Sunday to around 500 people which gradually led to overcrowding on the bridge, causing the old metal cables to give way.

Who built the Morbi bridge?

Built in a European-style structure, the bridge was constructed in the 19th century by the Maharaja of Morbi Waghji Thakor. It was 765 feet long, 4.6 feet wide and 60 feet above the ground.

The Morbi bridge was first inaugurated on February 20, 1879, by then-Mumbai governor Richard Temple.

Waghji Thakor decided to construct the bridge to connect Darbargadh Palace with Nazarbag Palace (the residences of the then royalty).

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.