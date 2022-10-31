Gujarat bridge collapse: FIR under culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide has been registered against the maintenance and management agencies of a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi district of the state on Sunday evening, leaving 134 dead.

The FIR has been filed by Morbi B Division Police Inspector Prakashbhai Dekavadiya.

FIR against maintenance and management agencies of the bridge, under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) IPC, news agency ANI said.

Gujarat bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 134

The British-era “hanging bridge” in Morbi district of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday evening. There were around 500 people, including women and children, on the bridge when the cables supporting it snapped and it fell into the Machchuu river below.

“The death toll in the bridge collapse incident has gone up to 134,” Rajkot Range Inspector General Ashok Yadav told news agency PTI.

He further said that the search operation was underway to trace those missing. Five teams of NDRF are deployed. Also, there are teams of SDRF, Fire Brigade, Army, Garud commandos on the incident site.

“It’s a matter of time and search operation will end soon,” the NDRF DIG said.

PM Modi expresses condolences, extends all help to Gujarat govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to families of those who lost their lives in Gujarat cable bridge collapse accident.

“In this hour of grief, Government is with the bereaved families in every manner. Gujarat government is carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. The Centre too is extending all help to the State government,” the Prime Minister said.

Addressing a gathering on occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar, PM Modi said: “I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty.”

Gujarat bridge opened for people four days ago

The British-era bridge was opened for public on the Gujarati New Year Day on October 26 this year after six-month-long renovation by a private firm.

The rush was more on Sunday due to Diwali vacation and being a Sunday. The bridge is a major tourist attraction.

Bridge did not receive ‘fitness certificate’

News agency PTI reported officials saying that the bridge which reopened last week after renovation had not received the municipality’s “fitness certificate”.

“The bridge was given to Oreva company for operation and maintenance for 15 years. In March this year, it was closed for the public for renovation. It reopened after renovation on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26,” Morbi Municipality’s chief officer Sandeepsinh Zala said.

“It was opened for the public after the completion of the renovation work. But the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work),” he said.

Eyewitnesses of Gujarat bridge collapse recall horror

Those who were present at the accident site and saw the bridge collapse said there were several women and children on the bridge when it snapped, plunging them into the water below.

An eyewitness said that some people jumped on the bridge and pulled its big wires, adding that the bridge may have collapsed due to the “huge crowd” on it.

Another eyewitness said that she never “saw anything” like the Morbi bridge collapse accident. Speaking with news agency ANI, Haseena said that she “can’t describe it in words”. “There were children as well. I helped people as members of my own family. I also gave my vehicle to carry bodies to the hospital. The admin also helped too,” she was quoted as saying.

Who has built Morbi cable suspension bridge?

Inspired by the colonial influence, Sir Waghji Thakor, who ruled Morbi till 1922, decided to construct the bridge which was 1.25 metres wide and spanned 233 metres.

The “artistic and technological marvel” of the 19th century, the suspension bridge was built to connect Darbargadh Palace with Nazarbag Palace (the residences of the then royalty).

The suspension bridge was said to reflect “the progressive and scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi”. It was 1.25 metres wide and spanned 233 metres.

With inputs from agencies

